MFG.com Named to Top 100 Great Supply Chain Partner List by SupplyChainBrain
World's Largest Online Manufacturing Marketplace Recognized for Providing Outstanding Customer Solutions and Services
Bo Hagler, chief executive officer, MFG.com, said, "We are very thankful to both our customers and SupplyChainBrain for this recognition. Being named to this prestigious list directly demonstrates the impact of our customer-centric approach at MFG.com and further solidifies our company's commitment to extraordinary service."
SupplyChainBrain gathers nominations through a six-month online poll of supply chain professionals, asking them to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their company.
Brad Berger, publisher, SupplyChainBrain, said, "This year's field of nominees was abundant and very strong, hailing from all aspects of supply chain management. MFG.com should be proud to be named amongst the 100 Great!"
The complete list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners for 2017 appeared in the July/August issue of SupplyChainBrain and is available at supplychainbrain.com (http://www.supplychainbrain.com/
About SupplyChainBrain
SupplyChainBrain, the world's most comprehensive supply chain management information resource, is accessed year round through a wide range of ever evolving multi-media formats by hundreds of thousands of senior level industry executives. In addition to addressing the fundamental principles of supply-chain management, SupplyChainBrain identifies emerging trends, technologies and best practices, forward thinking ideas and cutting-edge solutions ~ and continues to write and report about these as they evolve and mature.
About MFG.com
MFG.com is an online, manufacturing marketplace that instantly connects companies seeking custom manufacturing services with qualified contract manufacturers around the world, based on the requirements of the job being sourced. With members in 172 countries, MFG is the largest and most well-established marketplace of its kind in the world. For more information, please call 888-404-9686 or visit our website at www.mfg.com.
