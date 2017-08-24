Country(s)
Tourico Vacations Reviews Travel Alerts and Warnings
The U.S. Department of State issues travel warnings so people consider whether they should travel to a country at all, and travel alerts for short term events like weather, health concerns and dangerous political climates.
The U.S. Department of State warns U.S. citizens to avoid travel to Somalia because of widespread terrorist and criminal activity that includes kidnappings, bombings, murder, illegal roadblocks and other violent incidents that are common throughout Somalia, including Somaliland. Attacks spread over large portions of the country target civilians, the military, and government. Risk is particularly increased in areas where large crowds of Westerners frequent such as airports, restaurants, hotels, and shopping areas. There is no United States embassy presence in Somalia at this time.
A travel warning for Iran is an ongoing warning due to the high risk of arrest and detention for U.S. citizens, particularly dual for national Iranian-Americans. Once detained, these dual citizens can be held for several months. Many of those unjustly detained or arrested are students, journalists, business travelers, and academics, who wind up being charged with espionage and posing a threat to the national security of Iran. U.S. travelers should very closely follow media reports, monitor local conditions, following the warnings and alerts on the State Departments website and evaluate the risks of traveling to or remaining in the Iran. The U.S. government has no diplomatic relations with Iran and, therefore, cannot provide protection to U.S. citizens who find themselves in trouble. U.S. citizens already in Iran should make sure that they have updated documentation on them at all times and prepare their own plans in the event of a sudden emergency.
Americans should always refer to the State Department's travel website for the Worldwide Caution, Travel Warnings, Travel Alerts, and Country Specific Information before traveling outside of the United States.
