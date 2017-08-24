Tourico Vacations Reviews Travel Alerts and Warnings The U.S. Department of State issues travel warnings so people consider whether they should travel to a country at all, and travel alerts for short term events like weather, health concerns and dangerous political climates. Tourico Vacations Reviews Travel Alerts and Warnings DETROIT - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Currently there is both an ongoing warning as well as an alert for travel to North Korea due to the serious and every increasing risk of arrest and long-term detention of U.S. citizens. North Korean has imposed harsh and cruel sentences for actions that would not normally be considered crimes in the United States, and because there are no diplomatic relationships between the U.S. and North Korea, there are limited resources available to assist U.S. citizens who have been detained. A further Alert issued on August 2, 2017 is in effect to restrict the use of U.S. passports for people traveling into North Korea.



A travel warning for Iran is an ongoing warning due to the high risk of arrest and detention for U.S. citizens, particularly dual for national Iranian-Americans. Once detained, these dual citizens can be held for several months. Many of those unjustly detained or arrested are students, journalists, business travelers, and academics, who wind up being charged with espionage and posing a threat to the national security of Iran. U.S. travelers should very closely follow media reports, monitor local conditions, following the warnings and alerts on the State Departments website and evaluate the risks of traveling to or remaining in the Iran. The U.S. government has no diplomatic relations with Iran and, therefore, cannot provide protection to U.S. citizens who find themselves in trouble. U.S. citizens already in Iran should make sure that they have updated documentation on them at all times and prepare their own plans in the event of a sudden emergency.



Americans should always refer to the State Department's travel website for the Worldwide Caution, Travel Warnings, Travel Alerts, and Country Specific Information before traveling outside of the United States.



Tourico Vacations is the first online booking engine, designed to provide our customers with exceptional insider prices on over 16,000 hotels, 2000 cruise itineraries, flights, car rentals, vacation packages, and attractions worldwide.



