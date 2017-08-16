News By Tag
Rome Alexander and Rederic Announce The Launch of The Keymakers
Debut Single "Good For You" To Be Released on September 13th
The launch of The Keymakers reflects Rome and Rederic's decision to focus their creative efforts as performers on this duo. "While we will continue to write music for other artists and do individual projects from time to time, our primary focus is pouring our creative energy into The Keymakers and developing as a duo" stated Rome. "The combination of Rome's vocals and R&B/Pop background and my perspective as an EDM DJ and producer gives The Keymakers a different sound that we hope our fans will love as much as we do. We have a couple of surprises for them, for sure, including me rapping on a few tracks," stated Rederic.
The Keymakers debut single, "Good For You", will be released on September 13th. Following this release, The Keymakers plan to release at least a song a month for the next half year or so, giving fans different sides of their style with each release. "We have been working very closely with the creative team at AMAG/Cash Money/RichGang in Toronto and Miami over the last several months and are really excited to be in a position to share this music very soon", stated Rome.
To learn more about The Keymakers, visit and follow them on Instagram at @thekeymakers, or find them on Facebook at @WeAreTheKeymakers https://www.facebook.com/
