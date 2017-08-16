News By Tag
Summit Academy Embarks on Three-Year Initiative to Combat Inequity
Training events to center around education, strategy and solutions
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23: DEEP EQUITY TRAINING
The events will begin with Deep Equity Training led by Gary Howard, an author, keynote speaker and founder of the REACH Center for Multicultural Education. Under Howard's guidance, the entire Summit Academy staff — including teachers, bus drivers and paraprofessionals — will explore the issues of privilege and power, define cultural competence and learn how to build a safe climate for open dialogue and collaboration.
Among the topics discussed will be white privilege and how it impacts students of color, and the importance of having quality literature with diverse characters in every classroom.
"We want our entire staff to understand that there are differences when working with each student — whether it's poverty, gender, race or something else," said Superintendent Leann Hedke. "The goal is to provide equity in education based on the needs of every student."
THURSDAY, AUGUST 24: YOUTH EQUITY STEWARDSHIP
A day after the staff-only workshop, student leaders from middle school and high school will have their turn to share their personal stories and perspectives relating to inequity. The Youth Equity Stewardship (YES) program consists of 80 students and 20 staff, each of them advocates for building soulful, inspired and inclusive learning environments
YES will meet five times over the course of the school year, and in February it will share its message of equity with its peers. It will also meet over the next two years to create action plans for engaging communities in their work, says Hedke.
"We want our students to be equity stewards in their community," said Hedke. "YES gives them a chance to share their perspectives and help effect positive change."
OCTOBER 23 AND 24: CULTURAL COMPETANCY TEAM
For the past year, the Cultural Competency Team has been meeting with Virginia Winters from Wayne RESA to understand equity and to create plans for fostering change in Summit schools and local communities. It will reconvene in October to continue its mission.
