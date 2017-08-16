News By Tag
Britton Davis, Attorney, Cooley LLP to Speak at TKG's Event
About Britton Davis
Britton Davis is a senior associate in Cooley LLP's Intellectual Property Litigation group. His practice focuses on patent disputes in cases involving complex technologies. Brit has experience in all phases of patent litigation on behalf of both plaintiffs and defendants. He also represents both patent owners and petitioners before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board in post grant proceedings under the AIA, including helping to secure rare complete patent owner wins in inter partes review proceedings on all claims under review.
Brit is a contributing editor to Cooley's PTAB digest, a leading resource which tracks and analyzes PTAB decisions, and has written and presented about PTAB practice and the intersection with Constitutional Due Process and the APA. Brit received his JD, with honors, from the University of Texas School of Law.
About Cooley LLP
Cooley LLP is a full service law firm with 900+ lawyers across 12 offices in the United States, China and Europe. Cooley's combination of experience allows us to develop a comprehensive strategy that considers the broader implications of PTAB proceedings on concurrent district court litigation. We have handled 250+ PTAB and Patent Office proceedings across disparate industries covering tech and life sciences. As a top 5 law firm for PTAB proceedings and a top 10 law firm for patent litigation defense (Docket Navigator), Cooley is well-positioned to advise clients on the strategic use of post-grant proceedings within the context of concurrent litigation.
Event Synopsis:
The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has proposed a rule that would recognize a privilege for certain communications between U.S. patent agents or foreign non-attorney patent practitioners and their clients, to the same extent as communications between clients and U.S. attorneys. It would replace the current patchwork of common law, which requires a complex fact-based analysis to decide privilege questions.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of thought leaders brought together by The Knowledge Group will discuss how and to what extent the rule would protect communications from discovery in trial practice at the USPTO and the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB), including inter partes review, post-grant review, the transitional program for covered business method patents, and derivation proceedings under the Leahy-Smith America Invents Act (AIA).
Key topics include:
• Discovery
• Inter Partes Review
• Post-Grant Review
• Business Method Patents
• Leahy-Smith America Invents Act
• Communications Covered
• Jurisdictional Limitations
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
