Veterans Fighting On Several Fronts Back Home in Courts
Different types of veterans litigation are hitting the courts.
Major banks have been sued on behalf of veterans injured by EFPs, IEDs, RPGs, roadside bombs, mortars, and IRAMs in the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars. Some major international banks have already plead guilty to criminal charges of laundering money to Iranian terror groups. Veterans eligible to join the EFP roadside bomb injury lawsuit must have served in Iraq or Afghanistan and must suffer from a mental or physical injury related to an EFP, IED, RPG, roadside bomb, mortar, or IRAM event.
Veterans disability process backlogged at appeal stage.
Veterans are at the same time waiting years to hear from the VA on their VA disability benefits appeals. The VA touted a shorter veterans disability benefits timeline, but that only applies to the application process. Veterans that had their VA disability denied are waiting years in the appeal process. Congress has passed some potential changes to the VA disability appeal process, but no one really knows yet if that is going to have an effect on wait times.
The VA is still denying PTSD claims despite reforms.
Reforms to the VA have not changed the fact that many veterans are still having their PTSD claim denied. Veterans that are filing PTSD VA disability benefits appeals are also waiting years to receive decisions on their claims.
Many PTSD claims are unsuccessful because the VA is still wrongly denying non-combat PTSD stressors. These events most often happen to stateside veterans that have traumatic experiences in the military that are not related to combat. We are seeing these claims frequently denied even though the veteran has submitted a VA disability benefits buddy statements with their PTSD claim.
Claimants increasing veterans disability benefits ratings because of worsened PTSD-related mental conditions are also seeing very long wait times. The VA is failing to recognize how secondary service-connected disabilities are connected to PTSD and other conditions.
VA medical malpractice lawsuits on the rise.
Once again, despite medical reforms we are seeing the number of VA medical malpractice lawsuits rise. Veterans Affairs medical malpractice lawyers are hearing horror stories come from VA hospitals. Many veterans have alleged mistreatment at the hands of their medical professionals. Just this year alone, our law firm has seen an increase in VA medical malpractice calls.
