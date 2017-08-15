 
August 2017





Indira Felder Presents: Beauties with Brains Networking Brunch An Event to Encourage and Empower

 
 
RALEIGH, N.C. - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- On Saturday, September 23, 2017, Indira Felder will produce a networking brunch that will attract influencers, tastemakers, and professionals. Beauties with Brains: From Trials to Triumph is an empowerment and networking brunch geared towards graciously connecting individuals who are striving to maximize their talents with the goal of achieving their professional success. Taking place at 21C Hotel, located in Durham, North Carolina, Beauties with Brains will consist of a catered brunch, discussion panel, vendors and more!

Founder, Indira Felder established Beauties with Brains in April, 2017, with a goal to become globally known for inspiring and encouraging individuals to reach their full potential and live a purposeful life. Event panelists will discuss how they used their disaster for direction, leaving guests inspired. Tickets now available at www.eventbrite.com!

Members of the press who would like to cover the event should contact us at sheria@droweenterprise.com for credential approval.

About 21C Museum Hotel
Standing tall and proud in the center of downtown Durham, 21c Museum Hotel is a multi-venue contemporary art museum offering more than 10,500 square feet of art-filled exhibition and event space, a full service boutique hotel with luxurious guest rooms, and home to Counting House restaurant. 21c Museum Hotel was ranked top 10 Best New Hotels in 2015 in USA Today.

Media Contact
Dr. Sheria D. Rowe
President, DRowe Enterprise
sheria@droweenterprise.com
Aug 21, 2017 News



