News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Indira Felder Presents: Beauties with Brains Networking Brunch An Event to Encourage and Empower
Founder, Indira Felder established Beauties with Brains in April, 2017, with a goal to become globally known for inspiring and encouraging individuals to reach their full potential and live a purposeful life. Event panelists will discuss how they used their disaster for direction, leaving guests inspired. Tickets now available at www.eventbrite.com!
Members of the press who would like to cover the event should contact us at sheria@droweenterprise.com for credential approval.
About 21C Museum Hotel
Standing tall and proud in the center of downtown Durham, 21c Museum Hotel is a multi-venue contemporary art museum offering more than 10,500 square feet of art-filled exhibition and event space, a full service boutique hotel with luxurious guest rooms, and home to Counting House restaurant. 21c Museum Hotel was ranked top 10 Best New Hotels in 2015 in USA Today.
Media Contact
Dr. Sheria D. Rowe
President, DRowe Enterprise
sheria@droweenterprise.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse