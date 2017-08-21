News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Long Island to Host Its First Ever Dîner en Blanc this Fall
The Waiting List for the international sensation is now open for registration.
Le Dîner en Blanc began in Paris in 1988 when François Pasquier, returning from a long stay abroad, had the idea to gather friends for a picnic. As the number of guests grew, he decided to hold the dinner in a public space and ask everyone to dress in all white to easily recognize one another. Nearly thirty years later, over 10,000 Parisians participate each year. In 2009, the first ever export of Le Dîner en Blanc took place in Montreal, Canada, followed by a first American edition in 2011 in New York City. After its successful New York debut, Diner en Blanc International was created to bring the Parisian secret to more cities around the world. Le Dîner en Blanc is now held in over 70 cities all over the world including London, Sydney, Tokyo, Mexico City, Toronto and Los Angeles, with over 100,000 annual guests.
Now for the first time ever, Long Island will host its own Dîner en Blanc, thanks to local hosts Donyshia Boston Hill, Shanoy Skeete and Bridget O'Brien. "Le Diner en Blanc captures the spirit of friendship, glamour, and European elegance," states Bridget O'Brien. "We love the history and anticipation of the Diner en Blanc events around the world. We're excited to bring a little piece of Europe to Long Island and to add some Long Island flair to Diner en Blanc."
To uphold Le Diner en Blanc's tradition, guests of around the world must dress head-to-toe in white and are requested to bring their own portable tables, white chairs, white table linens, tableware, and a gourmet meal.
A large part of the excitement surrounding Le Dîner en Blanc is the secrecy surrounding the event location, which is kept secret until the very last moment. Guests are given rendezvous to a departure point when they purchase their tickets.
For full details on the rules and regulations, please visit the official website at longisland.dinerenblanc.com/
About Diner en Blanc International
Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Dîner en Blanc International is responsible for developing this secret posh picnic in over 70 cities in more than 30 countries around the world. Each event is headed by passionate local organizers who fell in love with the concept and wanted to bring it to their city, giving this rendezvous a local flair. For more info and photos of Dîner en Blanc events from around the world, visit dinerenblanc.com.
About Le Dîner en Blanc – Long Island Hosts
Le Dîner en Blanc – Long Island hosting team is composed Donyshia Boston-Hill, Bridget O'Brien and Shanoy Skeete. Donyshia Boston-Hill is CEO of Keeper of the Brand Marketing & Digital Agency, a Long Island based firm specializing in integrated marketing engagement for entertainment, sports, corporate, government, non-profit and technology brands. Bridget O'Brien is the CEO of Bridget O'Brien PR & Events a multiple award winning full service Public Relations and Event Production Firm. Her clientele is diverse and international, from brands, non-profits, celebrities to professional services. Shanoy Skeete is a Professional Lifestyle & Event Production Director with over 15 years of experience. Shanoy "Mr. Lifestyle & Nightlife" has produced some of New York Cities most elegant and memorable events.
To keep up to date on event announcements:
Facebook: DinerEnBlanc.LongIsland (https://www.facebook.com/
Hashtags: #dinerenblanc #DEBlongisland2017 #dinerenblanclongisland
For all official videos of Dîner en Blanc around the world, visit YouTube Le Dîner en Blanc (https://www.youtube.com/
For media requests, interviews, or images, contact Bridget O'Brien.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 21, 2017