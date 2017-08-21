TAG Heuer Watches - Official Sport Partnerships

The Prime Watches is one of the leading watch retailer in India that sells a gamut of TAG Heuer watches that are connected with various sports.

-- The Prime Watches, with its coveting collection of watches from the different Swiss luxury houses surprises the watch lovers throughout. It deals with Omega, Rado, Tissot, TAG Heuer and many more.TAG Heuer makes watches for sports persons related to different sports activities. For instance, it has been the official timekeeper of the TCS New York City Marathon 2016. The Japanese Tennis star, Kei Nishikori is one of the TAG Heuer ambassadors along with other personalities. The brand has also been the official timekeeper of PARIS MARATHON 2016.Gran Turismo, one of the leading names in motor sports has tied with TAG Heuer. GT, with over 20 years of experience in the sector, has evolved themselves. Likewise, TAG Heuer also revives themselves according to the need of time. Their partnering is an ideal one for the ones related to motor sports.TAG Heuer is one of the official sponsors of Red Bull racing team. The brand has taken the responsibility to engineer the watches of their racers. The never-say-die attitude of the Red Bull drivers match with the "Don't Crack Under Pressure" catch phrase of the brand.Football is all about run, kick, score and sweat. TAG Heuer is proud to have been associated as the official timekeeper of the Premier League and the Major League Soccer. To be more precise, the bran69gaid has partnered itself with one of the most celebrated football clubs, Manchester United. Ferocity and gaiety of the players are reminiscent to that of sharpness and style of TAG Heuer watches.Every second matters in cycling. Pressure is a thing that can make one do mistakes creating blunder. The official timekeeper of the Haute Route, TAG Heuer sponsors BMC Racing. The global tie-up with RCS Media Group has caused the professionals related to races like Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico, Milano-San Remo and others to wear TAG Heuer novelties. The partnership between TAG Heuer and RCS Media Group has initiated the evolution in the professional cycling arena.Other than the mentioned sports, TAG Heuer watches are also associated with sports like surfing, wind gusting, mountaineering and other adventure sports activities. Kai Lenny, the renowned American surfer, windsurfer, kitesurfer, and six-time paddle winner, has collaborated with TAG Heuer. The brand has been the official timekeeper of the World Surf League, 2015 and has also sponsored the WSL Big Wave Tour.About The Prime – Luxury Watch Boutique:The Prime –Luxury Watch Boutique has been operated by the largest chain of luxury watch boutiques in India for more than 25 years. The coveted brands like Omega, Rado, Tissot, TAG Heuer, Longines and many have enriched the offerings of the watch boutique for decades.: http://www.primewatches.com