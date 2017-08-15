 
Industry News





Pune based IT Company Sears Holdings India conducts Blood Donation Drive

 
PUNE, India - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Pune based IT Company Sears Holdings India organized a blood donation drive last week, on occasion of Independence Day. The drive was conducted in association with Jehangir Hospital, Pune.

Approximately 150 associates participated in the drive and 100 units were collected from eligible individuals.

Sears Holdings India, a technology development center of US retail giant Sears, Roebuck and Co., with offices in Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, has been an active player in honoring its corporate social responsibility through various initiatives.

Doctors from Jehangir Hospital who took part in the drive extended gratitude to associates and SHI for partnering with them on this noble cause. Rakesh Chawla, VP and MD, Sears Holdings India commended SHI associates for their compassionate participation in the drive and reiterated the company's commitment to bringing change in the country.

About Sears Holdings India

Sears IT and Management Services (India) Pvt. Limited, also known as Sears Holdings India/SHI provides corporate IT services to Sears Holdings Corporation and its family of companies including Sears, Roebuck and Co., and Kmart Corporation. SHI works as an extended arm to the core Information Technology (IT) team of SHC and assists in developing and maintaining IT systems, solutions and applications used by SHC and its subsidiaries.

https://www.searsholdingsindia.in
Source:Sears Holdings India
