Brighton Publishing releases "Heir to the Throne" from novelist Gregg Brown

Heir to the Throne

Don McGuire

-- Brighton Publishing proudly announces the eBook release offrom novelist Gregg Brown.The eBook is now available from eBook vendors including Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other leading book retailers. The print edition is scheduled for a late-2017 release and will be distributed through Ingram, the world's largest wholesale book distributor, in addition to worldwide availability through the Espresso book machine network.Synopsis: It was a time of peace and tranquility throughout the Plestion galaxy. The inhabitants had recovered from the wars of the past that once engulfed the galaxy. The harmony and prosperity they were enjoying was now being threatened by a menacing force under the control of a sinister leader. Under the direction of this leader, the Supreme Lord, a large armada is slowly moving through the galaxy invading the planets. His powers rival those of the greatest sorcerers that were hunted down and exterminated at the end of the Sorcery Wars.One by one, planets are being seized and the defenseless inhabitants are forced to watch as their children are abducted. These attacks are part of the Supreme Lord's recruiting plan and the sole purpose is to build a fighting force large enough to dominate the galaxy. Rumors and accounts of these attacks start to trickle throughout the galaxy. The government from the planet Messasolinia recognizes the threat, and starts working to form a coalition that can stand against the Supreme Lord as his forces move closer toward the more populated planets. A coalition of planets united together with a common objective may be their only chance to stand against the Supreme Lord."Ratcheting the tension to the point where you're literally sitting on the edge of your seat, Gregg Brown definitely hits the mark with a masterful control of pacing, and story structure in a brilliant work reminiscent of Gene Roddenberry's Star Trek series," said Brighton Publishing.Gregg Brown worked in many positions in the corporate world before he transitioned to become a middle school teacher. He received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Mercer University and later earned a Master of Arts in Teaching from Lagrange College. He is a Georgia native and continues to reside there.Gregg grew up watching science fiction shows on television and continues to be an avid science fiction enthusiast. He uses his love of all things sci-fi along with life's lessons to guide him as he pursues his passion for writing.