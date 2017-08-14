MyUS launches initiative to tap into increase in e-commerce sales during Eid Al-Adha

Move aims to increase member base and encourage further use of U.S. shipping service

-- Dubai, 20 August, 2017 - After witnessing a significant spike in sales during Eid Al-Adha in 2016, international shipping company MyUS is launching a local competition to capitalize on sales during this year's Islamic holiday. The move also aims to attract new members in the region and encourage the further use of its service among existing members all over the Gulf.During the six weeks prior to Eid Al-Adha last year, the top US stores shopped online from the region included Nordstrom, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Ralph Lauren, Kyle Cosmetics, Walmart, Gap, ASOS, Eastbay, and H&M. Clothing, electronics, cosmetic, toys, kitchenware and jewelry were among the most popular items shopped for online during this period.To celebrate Eid Al-Adha, MyUS is giving one lucky person the chance to win an all-inclusive trip for two to Dubai. New members that sign up to MyUS before August 31, 2017 will receive one entry in the draw, while people who ship with MyUS before the date will receive 10 entries in the draw with every MyUS shipment. The competition will be open to people in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and Egypt. One lucky person will be selected randomly and receive the grand prize, which includes two round-trip flight tickets to Dubai and accommodation for five days at a 4-star hotel, worth up to USD 2,000. MyUS is also encouraging people to share the competition details with family and friends on social media.Ramesh Bulusu, MyUS CEO, said: "In celebration of Eid Al-Adha, we are pleased to be giving members in the region the chance to win an all-inclusive four-day trip to Dubai. Through this competition, we aim to attract new members, and encourage the further use of our US shipping service among people all over the Gulf. We also just want to have some fun and give away a great trip to celebrate the holiday.""Online shopping is gaining more and more popularity in the region, and this competition is an exciting opportunity for members to not only shop from their favorite online stores in the US, but also stand the chance of winning a luxurious trip to Dubai upon joining MyUS and using our shipping services," he added.Market researchers report that revenue generated via e-commerce during 2017 currently amounts to USD 5,471 million, with an expected annual growth rate of more than 12%, resulting in a total market volume of USD 8,642 million by 2021. The e-commerce market's largest segment is fashion, with a cumulative market volume of USD 1,679 million in 2017. User penetration currently sits at 50.4 per cent in 2017, and is expected to witness an increase to 70.7 per cent by 2021. The average revenue generated per user currently amounts to USD 472.Once selected, the lucky winner of the trip to Dubai will be notified by email, and the prize must be redeemed before May 30, 2018. The winning member will be required to provided his or her preferred dates of travel, the name of the accompanying traveler and the city of origin, before September 27, 2017. In order to redeem the grand prize, the winner must be over the age of 18, or must have turned 18 by the 1st of September 2017. US citizens, in addition to employees of MyUS along with their immediate families, will be ineligible to win the prize.MyUS offers a cost-effective and streamlined shipping process to over 400,000 members in 200 countries all over the world.