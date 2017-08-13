News By Tag
Most Canonical Writers Published Themselves
A history of author-publishers is forthcoming from Anaphora. It's available for review upon request.
This book describes the road some of the world's top authors took to self-publication. Charles Dickens self-published A Tale of Two Cities in his periodical, All the Year Round. Sir Walter Scott published most of his fiction and poetry with Constantine and Ballantyne, publishers in which he was heavily invested. Scott's self-publications included his best-selling Waverley series, which established the historical novel genre with Ballantyne. The Liberal only survived for a few issues, and yet its founders, Lord Byron and Percy Shelley, published outstanding radical works in its pages: "The Vision of Judgment" and "Lines to a Critic." Virginia and Leonard Woolf's Hogarth Press published nearly all of Virginia's writings; these works are still used by feminists and birthed the stream of consciousness movement (a style that was too unique for "mainstream"
Without author-publishers:
"I'd heard that Charles Dickens published A Tale of Two Cities as a series of magazine articles, but had not heard those were self-published. 'It is harder to find an innovative scientist, politician or creative writer who did not self-publish than those who did…' Well, that's a bit dramatic, but certainly inspiring if true. I discourage young faculty members from self-publishing, as it means they haven't looked very hard for a publisher. Still, your work is inspiring for people who want to write. I think we should encourage them to find a publisher sooner or later, or they'll be viewed as beneath the dignity of even those who publish in the well-known 'vanity presses.'" —Professor Frank A. Ward, College of Agricultural Sciences, New Mexico State University
Anna Faktorovich is the Director and Founder of the Anaphora Literary Press. Previously, she taught for four years at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Edinboro University of Pennsylvania and Middle Georgia State College. She has a Ph.D. in English Literature and Criticism. She published two academic books with McFarland: Rebellion as Genre in the Novels of Scott, Dickens and Stevenson (2013) and The Formulas of Popular Fiction: Elements of Fantasy, Science Fiction, Romance, Religious and Mystery Novels (2014).
