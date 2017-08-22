 

Michael J. O'Connor Included in 2017 Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers of America©

 
Michael J. O'Connor
Michael J. O'Connor
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Attorney Michael J. O'Connor of Michael J. O'Connor & Associates has been named a 2017 Super Lawyer and Top Rated Workers' Compensation Attorney in Allentown, PA.  O'Connor has now been bestowed with this honor every year since 2004.

Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Selections are made on an annual, state-by-state basis. The objective is to create a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of outstanding attorneys that can be used as a resource for attorneys and consumers searching for legal counsel. Only 5% of the total lawyers in each state are selected to the Super Lawyers list.

In addition to being named a Super Lawyer, O'Connor has been listed in the 24th Edition of Best Lawyers in America© and his firm – Michael J. O'Connor & Associates - has been included in Best Law Firms, both in the area of workers' compensation law.

Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation. 83,000 industry leading attorneys are eligible to vote. Corporate Counsel magazine has called Best Lawyers  "the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice."

O'Connor and his firm have 21 offices throughout the state of Pennsylvania and 1 in Marlton, NJ. They  have represented thousands of clients. In addition to workers' compensation claims, they handle auto accidents, Social Security Disability, Wills, Estates and Nursing Home Abuse.  www.OConnorLaw.com.

Reference Links:

http://profiles.superlawyers.com/pennsylvania/frackville/...

https://www.bestlawyers.com/firms/michael-j-o-connor-asso...

https://www.bestlawyers.com/lawyers/michael-j-o-connor/16...

