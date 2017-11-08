The Voice's Top 10 Finalist Mark Isaiah excited to launch his new single"Wanna Go",New Show and more

The Voice's Top 10 Finalist Mark Isaiah excited to launch his new single "Wanna Go", new Promotion Team, his Fall 'Wanna Go" Tour, and share news of his upcoming EP

The Voice's Top 10 Finalist Mark Isaiah

-- The Voice's Top 10 Finalist, Mark Isaiah is excited to announce the launch of his new single "Wanna Go", his new "Wanna Go" Show at the Sherman Theater, an upcoming EP, and new promotional partner. "I'm excited to have Gil Coronado of CILA llc Management on our team. He is a go getter, his passion for music inspires those around him to work hard. He make things happen, we are connected to make a great show at Sherman Theater this November 11 " says Mark Isaiah. Mark Isaiah just came off this seasons The Voice, placing in the Top 10. "It has all happened so fast, I decided to submit for The Voice", and was excited to audition. It was a long process, but well worth it. I went in with the mindset of making the LIVE audition round. I was so humbled to have been selected by both Adam Levine and Gwen Stefani". "The most rewarding part of this process, was the support I received from my fans all over the country, it was very exciting to see…I was saved 3 times- because of my fans". I am excited to share with them my new music, and show November 11, 2017 at The Sherman Theater. This show will be very exciting, with some special guests performing with me, including The Voice Top 20 Finalist- JChosen, and others to be announced soon" says Mark Isaiah. His Marketing and Promotion Company, CILA llc Management had this to say in addition " We, Mark and CILA, had known each other for a few years- but I never knew of his talent. He was shy and reserved. CILA had worked with his father Robinson Peralta, an amazing Salsa Performer in his own right. So when I saw Mark on the Voice, I couldn't believe it. I know we're going to accomplish great things together" says Gil Coronado of CILA llc Management. Mark goes on to say " I am currently working to finish up my debut EP, due out this fall, and am excited to put out a sound that is me, There will be something on it for everyone".Mark Isaiah, was born in NYC Mark grew up in a very tight-knit family. They started out in NYC where they maintain friends and family, but currently reside in Mt. Pocono PA. Mark enjoys playing basketball, cooking, and spending time with his siblings and his new dog. He also has 2 sisters and a brother, who are also musically inclined. His father influenced him growing up, performing as Roby Peralta Salsa Band. Seeing his father perform, influenced Mark as well as his talented mother whom shared the stage with Mark as a worship leader in the local Church while living in NY. Some of Mark Isaiah's music inspirations growing up were Chris Brown, Justin Bieber, and Michael Jackson. His current favorite artists are Drake and The Weekend. Mark wants to "show people how universal music is and how it can bring people together. That is what I want my music to convey" says Mark Isaiah. It is this talent and philosophy that won him an audition for 2017 hit talent show "The Voice".He auditioned with the song "Mercy", and Judges Adam Levine and Gwen Steffani, both turned their chairs around in the hope of having Mark Isaiah on their team. In the end, it was #Team Adam that prevailed; with Mark Isaiah's blind audition YouTube video that has become viral. Mark Isaiah went on to perform a very diverse set of music, which allowed to gain a vast amount of followers on social media and in his local town. As Mark moved on in the competition, he was on the bottom, 3 times, and was voted into the Top 10 Finals by the public.Mark also believes in giving back and is proudly supporting Shawnee Riverfest VI, a benefit concert supporting an organization vital to his community, Pocono Alliance. Mark is also looking forward to a string of upcoming performances this fall, the release of a new cover "Stand By Me" and the release of his original single "Wanna Go". To learn more about Mark Isaiah,visit www.markisaiahmusic.com and all his social media platforms on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Snapchat.(mailto:gcoronado.cila@gmail.com)