The Voice's Top 10 Finalist Mark Isaiah excited to launch his new single"Wanna Go",New Show and more
The Voice's Top 10 Finalist Mark Isaiah excited to launch his new single "Wanna Go", new Promotion Team, his Fall 'Wanna Go" Tour, and share news of his upcoming EP
Mark Isaiah, was born in NYC Mark grew up in a very tight-knit family. They started out in NYC where they maintain friends and family, but currently reside in Mt. Pocono PA. Mark enjoys playing basketball, cooking, and spending time with his siblings and his new dog. He also has 2 sisters and a brother, who are also musically inclined. His father influenced him growing up, performing as Roby Peralta Salsa Band. Seeing his father perform, influenced Mark as well as his talented mother whom shared the stage with Mark as a worship leader in the local Church while living in NY. Some of Mark Isaiah's music inspirations growing up were Chris Brown, Justin Bieber, and Michael Jackson. His current favorite artists are Drake and The Weekend. Mark wants to "show people how universal music is and how it can bring people together. That is what I want my music to convey" says Mark Isaiah. It is this talent and philosophy that won him an audition for 2017 hit talent show "The Voice".
He auditioned with the song "Mercy", and Judges Adam Levine and Gwen Steffani, both turned their chairs around in the hope of having Mark Isaiah on their team. In the end, it was #Team Adam that prevailed; with Mark Isaiah's blind audition YouTube video that has become viral. Mark Isaiah went on to perform a very diverse set of music, which allowed to gain a vast amount of followers on social media and in his local town. As Mark moved on in the competition, he was on the bottom, 3 times, and was voted into the Top 10 Finals by the public.
Mark also believes in giving back and is proudly supporting Shawnee Riverfest VI, a benefit concert supporting an organization vital to his community, Pocono Alliance. Mark is also looking forward to a string of upcoming performances this fall, the release of a new cover "Stand By Me" and the release of his original single "Wanna Go". To learn more about Mark Isaiah,visit www.markisaiahmusic.com and all his social media platforms on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Snapchat.
Who: General Public/ Press
What: Mark Isaiah Announces "Wanna Go" Concert with Special Guest JChosen
Where: Sherman Theater 524 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360
When: Saturday November 11th, 2017 7:30 Doors open Show start time 8:00 pm
Tickets: On Sale 8/11/2017 10 am www.shermantheater.com
Contact: Gil Coronado, CILA llc Management for press inquiries, interviews, opportunities
Contact
CILA llc Management
***@cilamanagement.com
