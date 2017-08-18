 
August 2017
ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "Uniting Research and Technology" Webinar

 
 
SAN DIEGO - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Contact: Kitty Franklin
ChiroTouch
9265 Sky Park Court
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123
Phone: 858.966.9047

ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "Uniting Research and Technology to Achieve a Profitable Practice" Webinar with Dr. Jay Greenstein and Dr. Jim McDaniel

San Diego, CA—August 18, 2017—ChiroTouch™, the nation's leader in chiropractic software, is pleased to announce CTAcademy's upcoming webinar "Uniting Research and Technology to Achieve a Profitable Practice," which is scheduled to air live for one hour on Tuesday, August 22, 2017, at 10:00am PST.  CTAcademy will be joined by Dr. Jay Greenstein, CEO of the Sport and Spine Companies, and Dr. Jim McDaniel, the treating chiropractor at the Middlebury Open Door Clinic in Middlebury, VT.

In the past ten years, technology has quickly evolved and data has become the hottest topic in health care. These advances have allowed health care to gather magnitudes of information that would have never been possible to collect in the past. For this reason, it is critical for chiropractors to understand the advantages that clinical research offers and to leverage it in growing their practice. By unlocking published research and seamlessly integrating it into their clinical and marketing processes, chiropractors can become THE healthcare leader in their community.

"Reliable research, when communicated to patients clearly and concisely, is a powerful resource to establish the efficacy of chiropractic," said Robert Moberg, President of ChiroTouch.  "Showing patients how that research complements the advances in chiropractic technology gives patients the confidence to trust their chiropractor and commit to their care plans to achieve optimal health and wellness."

During this webinar, CTAcademy, Dr. Greenstein, and Dr. McDaniel will discuss the latest research that will help chiropractors:

    ●  Improve compliance through patient education

    ●  Fight insurance denials

    ●  Drive more referrals

    ●  Raise the chiropractic profession's profile

    ●  Make documentation more profitable

ChiroTouch offers two ONC certified EHR chiropractic software systems, one cloud-based and one on premise.  Both systems are designed from the ground up to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. ChiroTouch has developed its HIPAA-compliant systems to drastically reduce the time it takes to perform tasks that chiropractors are already doing, thus giving chiropractors more time to see more patients—resulting in increased referrals, improved efficiencies, and a direct, measurable impact on practice profitability.

Other recent webinar topics include "MACRA—2017 Compliance Reporting Simplified," "The Secret Recipe to Grow Your Practice," and "Keeping More of What You Make."  The ChiroTouch webinar programs and the attendees have benefited from speakers such as Dr. David Jackson, Garrett Gunderson, Dr. Patrick Gentempo, Kathy Mills Chang, and many more.  This cross-section of the most influential and recognized coaches and speakers has made for a very robust and popular series of webinars.  These webinars, along with many more, can be viewed at www.chirotouch.com/webinars/.

To join this webinar, visit http://learn.chirotouch.com/l/124901/2017-07-14/t6zf4?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=20170822CTAJayGreensteinandJimMcDaniel.

About ChiroTouch

ChiroTouch® is the premier provider of certified 2014 Edition Complete EHR chiropractic software technology solutions including ChiroTouch® Complete Practice Software and SmartCloud Chiropractic EHR Software. With industry-leading support, training, and compliance expertise, we partner with practices of every type to help them easily automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability. Visit www.chirotouch.com.

Kitty Franklin
858.966.9047
***@chirotouch.com
Click to Share