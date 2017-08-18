News By Tag
ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "Uniting Research and Technology" Webinar
San Diego, CA—August 18, 2017—ChiroTouch™
In the past ten years, technology has quickly evolved and data has become the hottest topic in health care. These advances have allowed health care to gather magnitudes of information that would have never been possible to collect in the past. For this reason, it is critical for chiropractors to understand the advantages that clinical research offers and to leverage it in growing their practice. By unlocking published research and seamlessly integrating it into their clinical and marketing processes, chiropractors can become THE healthcare leader in their community.
"Reliable research, when communicated to patients clearly and concisely, is a powerful resource to establish the efficacy of chiropractic,"
During this webinar, CTAcademy, Dr. Greenstein, and Dr. McDaniel will discuss the latest research that will help chiropractors:
● Improve compliance through patient education
● Fight insurance denials
● Drive more referrals
● Raise the chiropractic profession's profile
● Make documentation more profitable
ChiroTouch offers two ONC certified EHR chiropractic software systems, one cloud-based and one on premise. Both systems are designed from the ground up to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. ChiroTouch has developed its HIPAA-compliant systems to drastically reduce the time it takes to perform tasks that chiropractors are already doing, thus giving chiropractors more time to see more patients—resulting in increased referrals, improved efficiencies, and a direct, measurable impact on practice profitability.
Other recent webinar topics include "MACRA—2017 Compliance Reporting Simplified,"
To join this webinar, visit http://learn.chirotouch.com/
About ChiroTouch
ChiroTouch® is the premier provider of certified 2014 Edition Complete EHR chiropractic software technology solutions including ChiroTouch® Complete Practice Software and SmartCloud Chiropractic EHR Software. With industry-leading support, training, and compliance expertise, we partner with practices of every type to help them easily automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability. Visit www.chirotouch.com.
Contact
Kitty Franklin
858.966.9047
***@chirotouch.com
