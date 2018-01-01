Country(s)
Robert J. Becerra of Becerra Law, P.A. named to "The Best Lawyers in America" 2018 Edition
Becerra Recognized in the Field of "Criminal Defense-White Collar"
Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers is based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation. Over 83,000 leading attorneys globally are eligible to vote and it has received more than 13 million votes on the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas around the world. For the 2018 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America©, 7.3 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in almost 55,000 leading lawyers being included in the new edition. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. Corporate Counsel magazine has called Best Lawyers "the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice."
Robert J. Becerra is a Florida Bar Board Certified Specialist in International Law. He concentrates his practice in the areas of civil and white collar criminal litigation in matters involving international trade, including exports, imports, cargo losses, trade based money laundering, export enforcement, Customs and FDA seizures and investigations, and civil forfeitures. Becerra Law, P.A.'s website may be viewed at www.rjbecerralaw.com.
