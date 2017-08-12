 

August 2017
Mercury Wire Powers Custom Cable Innovation for Half a Century

Mercury Wire celebrates 50 years of innovative solutions in the wire and cable industry
 
Custom Wire and Cable
Custom Wire and Cable
SPENCER, Mass. - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- For more than 50 years, Mercury Wire has partnered with organizations across a vast array of industries in delivering the customized wire and cable solutions they need to achieve their mission-critical goals.  From underwater research to space exploration and everything in-between, Mercury Wire offers customers innovative wire and cable solutions that are specifically designed to meet their unique application needs.

The company's evolution from a traditional manufacturing firm to a learning organization is built on four key principles - collaboration, innovation, lean business strategies, and empowerment. Together, these principles result in higher quality products and services and also create a dynamic work environment where team members actively collaborate on increasing customer satisfaction through continuous improvement efforts aimed at delivering greater value with greater velocity.

"Since 1967, our focus on creating long-lasting relationships remains at the core of who we are." Says Robert Yard, Chief Executive Officer at Mercury Wire. "Our typical customer is not looking for us to pick and ship products off a shelf. Rather, they are looking for an active partner to support R&D efforts, design custom cables, and sometimes, even request inventory management support. It's really all about understanding their needs upfront and aligning our activities to help them achieve their goals.

Mercury Wire's future goals include continuing to build relationships with customers old and new, further developing its lean business strategies, and growing its unique, team-based learning culture in support of providing customers with the high-value custom wire and cable solutions they need to achieve their goals.

About Mercury Wire
Mercury Wire designs and manufactures wire and cable solutions across a vast range of industries. With a rich history of innovation, application of lean manufacturing best practices, and a solutions-oriented culture, Mercury Wire consistently provides its customers with the highest quality custom wire and cable solutions at the best possible value. Mercury Wire's extended capabilities include design and prototyping, cable production, integrated assembly production, and delivery and inventory flow management. For more information, please visit www.mercurywire.com

