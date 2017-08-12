News By Tag
BHNR Announces Addiction Treatment Marketing 90-Day Social Media Package
Full-service treatment center lead generation firm, addiction conference provider, and social media addiction treatment marketing specialists offer marketing package giving instant access to the audience of over 100,000.
Addiction Treatment Lead Generation
Our specialists offer rehab marketing solutions. BHNR is a full- service rehab marketing firm that educates on proven marketing practices. We help reduce costs, generating more revenue, attract new business, gain new relationships, and implement new, more efficient ideas for better business purposes.
We provide extensive experience on the business side of our industry. Our rehab marketing dream team has over 30 years' experience in addiction treatment marketing. The dream team has the best in the nation that can build your website, optimize, SEO, social media marketing, and grow an audience you own. We have a concentration on Addiction and Behavioral Health events, and Addiction B2C and B2P social media marketing. We dominate LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.
Ethical and effective rehab marketing (https://www.behavioralhealthnetworkresources.com/
Our audience currently consists of;
• 30,000 addiction and behavioral health level one professionals on LinkedIn nationwide
• 35,000 addiction and behavioral health followers on LinkedIn nationwide
• Own 12 addiction and behavioral health groups (https://www.behavioralhealthnetworkresources.com/
• Belong to approx. 60 LinkedIn groups with well over 250,000 addiction and behavioral health members
• 12,000 addiction and behavioral friends (contacts) on FACEBOOK
• Own 14 addiction and behavioral health groups on Facebook with approx. 60,000 members
• Belong to over 250 Addiction Facebook Groups with over 400,000 members
• 14,500 addiction and behavioral followers on Twitter (@ConnectingBH (https://twitter.com/
• Professional addiction and behavioral health email database of over 80,000 with 30,000 active on Go Daddy, and 10,000 active on Constant Contact.
Social Media Addiction Treatment Marketing Our 90-day treatment center marketing program instantly taps you into our audience, grows your own targeted audience (Treatment centers, sales/service organizations, and individuals seeking treatment), and provides in-depth training on the secrets, tricks, and back-doors of these powerful social mediums.
Our team, with over 30 years' experience in rehab marketing can educate, guide, correct your marketing mistakes, produce more web traffic, generate more calls, increase your organic rankings, and build a target social media audience. Our embedded industry specialists have in-depth knowledge and experience in treatment center marketing. Our team of experienced marketing professionals can tell you exactly why your marketing is not performing, or performing poorly.
We can show you how to grow your audience by 1,000's within 2-4 weeks on LinkedIn, 90 days on FACEBOOK, how to use that audience to get referrals, sales of products and services, grow your professional email database, and direct traffic to your blog increasing your organic ranking.
Contact Charles Davis info@behavioralhealthnetworkresources.com, or 561-235-6195 on our 90-Day social media addiction treatment marketing package instantly you into our audience, and growing your own audience that will be your intellectual property.
LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/
Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter.
Contact
Charles Davis
***@gmail.com
