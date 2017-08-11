News By Tag
Pairaphrase Releases Secure Cloud Translation API for Developers
API release makes it possible for app developers to provide secure translations to their users
This initial API release was in response to increased demand for Pairaphrase API access, as online data security and privacy concerns continue to grow globally.
Third-party application developers now have the ability to integrate Pairaphrase technology into their web and desktop apps. This technology allows B2B application developers to provide their own users with a platform to translate natural languages while encrypting the input and output data that is accessed within the platform.
"The release of our API marks the end of our original development and brings us into the next phase [...] in which we'll focus on integrating our automated translation services into other leading business software products," says Pairaphrase Inventor and Founder, Rick Woyde.
Pairaphrase allows users to perform copy-and-paste translations over a secure connection, and all files associated with a user's translation project are encrypted. Pairaphrase never shares, indexes or publishes user translation data.
This is particularly important to businesses in highly regulated sectors such as medical, legal and financial services. More generally, it's critical for all companies and departments dealing with confidential multilingual information.
In addition to translation security, Pairaphrase offers capabilities such as simultaneous multi-file translation, automatic file formatting, translation memory, project collaboration, voice-over output and more.
Developers can now access the cloud translation API at http://www.pairaphrase.com/
The Pairaphrase API puts professional translator technology into the hands of developers across the globe. For more information about our premier business translation application, please contact Rick Woyde at rickw@pairaphrase.com or visit http://www.pairaphrase.com.
rickw@pairaphrase.com
