 
News By Tag
* translation API
* Machine Translation
* Data Security
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Birmingham
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
17161514131211

Pairaphrase Releases Secure Cloud Translation API for Developers

API release makes it possible for app developers to provide secure translations to their users
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
translation API
Machine Translation
Data Security

Industry:
Software

Location:
Birmingham - Michigan - US

Subject:
Products

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Cloud translation software developer, Pairaphrase, released a cloud translation API (application programming interface) for its secure business translation software on July 25.

This initial API release was in response to increased demand for Pairaphrase API access, as online data security and privacy concerns continue to grow globally.

Third-party application developers now have the ability to integrate Pairaphrase technology into their web and desktop apps. This technology allows B2B application developers to provide their own users with a platform to translate natural languages while encrypting the input and output data that is accessed within the platform.

"The release of our API marks the end of our original development and brings us into the next phase [...] in which we'll focus on integrating our automated translation services into other leading business software products," says Pairaphrase Inventor and Founder, Rick Woyde.

Pairaphrase allows users to perform copy-and-paste translations over a secure connection, and all files associated with a user's translation project are encrypted. Pairaphrase never shares, indexes or publishes user translation data.

This is particularly important to businesses in highly regulated sectors such as medical, legal and financial services. More generally, it's critical for all companies and departments dealing with confidential multilingual information.

In addition to translation security, Pairaphrase offers capabilities such as simultaneous multi-file translation, automatic file formatting, translation memory, project collaboration, voice-over output and more.

Developers can now access the cloud translation API at http://www.pairaphrase.com/how-it-works/api-for-developers.

The Pairaphrase API puts professional translator technology into the hands of developers across the globe. For more information about our premier business translation application, please contact Rick Woyde at rickw@pairaphrase.com or visit http://www.pairaphrase.com.

End
Source:Pairaphrase LLC
Email:***@pairaphrase.com Email Verified
Tags:translation API, Machine Translation, Data Security
Industry:Software
Location:Birmingham - Michigan - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share