News By Tag
* Games
* Balls
* Bubbles
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Various Ball Games Won't Let You Get Bored
Among the numerous versions of online games separately can be identified games with balls, numerous implementations of which in various genres - from shooters and arcades to logical puzzles - are presented on the new website.
All gamers, visiting game portal www.PlayBubblez.com, will find many interesting online games, where all actions are somehow related to balls. Most of site's applications are related to favorite genre of arcade games "three in a row". Players should use mouse and collect group of three or more colorful balls on playground. Use different guns or simply click on balls. Player get points for each group, and he/she can earn a lot of them, if after deleting one group of balls he/she has several other combinations.
On pages of web site users can find such famous examples of this genre as Zuma, Luxor and Lines 98. There are also plenty variations of these hits, as well as other applications, where accuracy and attention will play important role while combining colorful balls. Action games take special place on portal www.PlayBubblez.com. Gamers can participate in adventures of Red Ball and test their capabilities, helping it in overcoming different obstacles.
https://www.youtube.com/
Every game, available on opened web site http://www.PlayBubblez.com , can be played in any time absolutely free. To begin game, portal's visitors don't need to register and can start playing at once. All applications have thorough descriptions, so players would not have any questions about its completion. Gamers can vote for any favorite game and help in elaboration of rating system. Users can also share their results in social networks and leave comments on their pages.
Contact
Bubblez LLC
***@playbubblez.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse