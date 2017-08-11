News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Beacon Publishing Group Releases "In Mind Of The Vampire" By Author John Vance In Audiobook Format
Beacon Publishing Group has just released "In Mind Of The Vampire" written by author John Vance and narrated by Doug Greene in audiobook format. Available worldwide, download your copy today!
When Dr. Julian Hemmings agrees to apply the controversial techniques of his mentor Sigmund Freud to the deeply troubled Lucy Westenra, he begins a descent into a world of gothic horror that prompts his own self-analysis, and a confrontation with long-suppressed passions that have affected his life since adolescence.
Set in London during the fall of 1897, "In Mind of the Vampire" draws context from Bram Stoker's "Dracula," and features two of the main characters - Lucy Westenra and Mina Murray. But this novel is not a mere retelling of Stoker's tale. Carefully researched and with the full flavor of late Victorian London, In Mind of the Vampire is a haunting tale of mystery, beauty, horror, and agonizing self-realization. Here one is transported to a beguiling and enthralling world, where intellectual sophistication clashes with primal instincts and needs - leading to consequences that testify to the enduring and unalterable power of the imagination.
Download your copy of "In Mind Of The Vampire" written John Vance and narrated by Doug Greene on audible here:
https://www.audible.com/
The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com
Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup
For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com
Contact
Beacon Publishing Group
info@beaconpublishinggroup.com
End
Account Email Address Disclaimer Report Abuse