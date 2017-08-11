Beacon Publishing Group Releases "In Mind Of The Vampire" By Author John Vance In Audiobook Format

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "In Mind Of The Vampire" written by author John Vance and narrated by Doug Greene in audiobook format. Available worldwide, download your copy today!

"In Mind Of The Vampire" Written By Author John Vance

Contact

Beacon Publishing Group

info@beaconpublishinggroup.com Beacon Publishing Group

End

-- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "In Mind Of The Vampire" written by author John Vance and narrated by Doug Greene in audiobook format. Available worldwide, download your copy today!When Dr. Julian Hemmings agrees to apply the controversial techniques of his mentor Sigmund Freud to the deeply troubled Lucy Westenra, he begins a descent into a world of gothic horror that prompts his own self-analysis, and a confrontation with long-suppressed passions that have affected his life since adolescence.Set in London during the fall of 1897, "In Mind of the Vampire" draws context from Bram Stoker's "Dracula," and features two of the main characters - Lucy Westenra and Mina Murray. But this novel is not a mere retelling of Stoker's tale. Carefully researched and with the full flavor of late Victorian London, In Mind of the Vampire is a haunting tale of mystery, beauty, horror, and agonizing self-realization. Here one is transported to a beguiling and enthralling world, where intellectual sophistication clashes with primal instincts and needs - leading to consequences that testify to the enduring and unalterable power of the imagination.Download your copy of "In Mind Of The Vampire" written John Vance and narrated by Doug Greene on audible here:The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.comFollow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroupFor more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com