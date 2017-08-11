ALCOR M&A's Joint Venture Advisory Help Start-ups in Pitching Business Idea to Investors

Alcor M&A is a leading advisory firm providing financial services with an emphasis on customized solutions in the areas of M&A advisory, private equity, debt financing and international business development.

George Mollakal

+1 773 896 1534

George Mollakal
+1 773 896 1534

-- ALCOR approach is unique and self-disciplinary to ensure the client is successful. ALCOR global offices study prospects and contact them with presentation of possible M&A transaction and its impact. On mutual agreement ALCOR proceeds to setup and structure the M&A transaction with performance clauses to ensure long term success. ALCOR works on Retainer Fees and Progressive Milestone Fees with Success Fees, hence mitigating a deal failure risks for clients. With expertise and experience ranging from large and complex domestic and cross-border transactions, including public company takeovers, through to smaller private company acquisitions and disposals, our approach is proactive and commercial.ALCOR M&A make sure that you are clear with your business what you are offering and have perfected your elevator pitch. Avoid waffling, as it seems as if you are not sure with your business needs and its success. So, better be definite and concise in the eyes of investor as it will provide credibility to your business. Often, most of the investors and venture capital firms look for management team those ties to the industry. With profound relevant experience, the management team can understand the working of the industry and may easily segregate the potential disruption areas and business expansion opportunities. Such kinds of experiences provides an organization in channelizing unique relationships that enabled them to partner with industry leaders for another new business venture can access and showcase accomplished and well-known industry members within your team proffers social support proof for your new business venture.Leadership of an organization can either make or break the chance of executing and building a business plan, so your management team must have so many skills within product development, marketing, and operations. In one team where one member might have years of experience as senior manager while other have experience in operations management. With a team full of diverse experience people, your team might collaborate as well as understand the best utilization of each one's skills. And your team must be passionate about not only your industry and its product but also check their egos for doing successful business.ALCOR offers its fund management services with an investment range of US$10mn to US$500mn along with an array of investment banking services. ALCOR augmented with an elite Board of Harvard and Oxford alumni; extends its dynamic leadership for M&A advisory, buy-side & sell-side advisory, JV advisory & execution, strategic alliance, management buyouts & leveraged buyouts, Corporate Finance & Restructuring and Business Growth Consultancy. ALCOR Fund has several portfolio companies in emerging markets.ALCOR has become one of the leading players in PE consulting, M&A, International Business Development and consulting services over last five years. ALCOR has assisted numerous clients in North America, Europe, and Asia to grow their business in organic as well as through inorganic way. At ALCOR, we advise clients across industries during different stages of capital requirements with the primary goal of offering long term appreciation of the capital.