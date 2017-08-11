 

Industry News





PlayerAuctions News: OSRS Mobile Coming Late 2017

Old School RuneScape (OSRS) and RuneScape 3 (RS3) are coming to mobile devices late 2017 (OSRS) and 2018 (RS3). RuneScape gamers will get a cross-platform experience.
 
1 2
LOS ANGELES - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- RuneScape (RS), a sandbox MMO that has been online since 2001, will have mobile gamers for both RS3 and OSRS. In fact, RS3 is the original and long-running version of the game, while OSRS is a legacy server whose features align to the 2007's iteration of the main game. RS3 releases in 2018, while its legacy server counterpart (OSRS) launches late 2017 since it requires simpler resources, making the game it easier to finish.

The mobile gamers for this game are meant to be cross-platform (i.e., sharing the same servers as PC players, allowing players of both kinds of devices to interact in-game). Also, players who have been playing on PCs can now log in to the game using their phone. RS is being optimized for mobile devices as user-friendly. For more updates and OSRS Gold, visit PlayerAuctions.

