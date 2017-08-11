Country(s)
PlayerAuctions News: OSRS Mobile Coming Late 2017
Old School RuneScape (OSRS) and RuneScape 3 (RS3) are coming to mobile devices late 2017 (OSRS) and 2018 (RS3). RuneScape gamers will get a cross-platform experience.
The mobile gamers for this game are meant to be cross-platform (i.e., sharing the same servers as PC players, allowing players of both kinds of devices to interact in-game). Also, players who have been playing on PCs can now log in to the game using their phone. RS is being optimized for mobile devices as user-friendly. For more updates and OSRS Gold, visit PlayerAuctions.
