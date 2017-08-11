 
Quincymincy is a Refreshing Remix Artist on Soundcloud

NEW YORK - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Beauty of music is in the way one mixes it, along with the lyrics, compositions and various sounds. Superb mixes connects more and more people to the element of music and makes them go wow. With the advancement of the web, people are getting a taste of music in a completely new way. The advent of Soundcloud has changed the music scenario for better. Many new artists are coming up with their tracks and amongst them QuincyMincy has made a name for himself. Fans across the world love his multi-genre music and the mixes he creates for all Soundcloud listeners.

QuincyMincy can't exactly be called a newcomer as his mixes are absolutely genius. The remarkable mixes are successfully getting him new followers, likes, and reposts. Both the mixes have covered several artists and the mixes have incorporation of drums, guitars, bass and synthesizers. The sharp hit and the transition of music in the mixes are absolutely awesome to listen! Music lovers are already rejoicing the tracks by QuincyMincy that sounds magical and shows off his musical prowess. The tracks he mixes are wonderful, but the way he does it is totally flawless. The mixes by the artist are party bangers that would make fans to move their body.

It is a must for listeners to listen to his tracks on Soundcloud. He mixes pop, deep house, R&B together to showcase a musical extravaganza. So far, he has two mixes on Soundcloud, one feature "Drake VS Rihanna" and the other is a "Summer Debut Mix 2017". QuincyMincy mixes tracks to make them even more enjoyable and put the zing factor in it. Also, he believes in making memorable music that gives good vibes to fans. The tracks are seamlessly mixed and giveaway exceptional rhythms and tunes. Fans can connect with QuincyMincy on his Instagram profile.

To listen to QuincyMincy's songs must visit the link given below:

https://soundcloud.com/quincymincy/
