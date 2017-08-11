News By Tag
Fine Line Painting Providing Exterior House Painting Services in Ann Arbor
Fine Line Painting, a house painting contractor in Ann Arbor Michigan is providing quality home painting services for those in the Washtenaw County area since 1975.
House painting includes:
* Exterior painting
* Interior painting
* Deck staining
* Custom preparation
* Wallpaper removal
* Drywall repairs
* Power washing
* Meticulous clean-up
"Whether you need interior or exterior painting, we promise to provide professional service with our professional, clean, non-smoking crew is ready to handle any and all of your residential painting needs" stated Dave Poszywak. We use quality paint and materials from local companies, such as Anderson, O'leary, Sherwin Williams, Benjamin Moore, Behr and Valspar paints.
About Fine-Line Painting
Fine-Line Painting provides residential house painting services in the Ann Arbor Michigan area. Whether it's interior or exterior home painting, we are your professional painters. Call (734) 769-1303 for your free estimate. http://fineline-
