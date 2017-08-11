 
Fine Line Painting Providing Exterior House Painting Services in Ann Arbor

Fine Line Painting, a house painting contractor in Ann Arbor Michigan is providing quality home painting services for those in the Washtenaw County area since 1975.
 
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Fine Line Painting, a house painting contractor in Ann Arbor Michigan is providing quality home painting services for those in the Washtenaw County area since 1975.  People want the best paint job possible for their homes, and Fine Line provides quality painting with quality paints that last for decades.

House painting includes:

* Exterior painting
* Interior painting
* Deck staining
* Custom preparation
* Wallpaper removal
* Drywall repairs
* Power washing
* Meticulous clean-up

"Whether you need interior or exterior painting, we promise to provide professional service with our professional, clean, non-smoking crew is ready to handle any and all of your residential painting needs" stated Dave Poszywak. We use quality paint and materials from local companies, such as Anderson, O'leary, Sherwin Williams, Benjamin Moore, Behr and Valspar paints.

About Fine-Line Painting

Fine-Line Painting provides residential house painting services in the Ann Arbor Michigan area. Whether it's interior or exterior home painting, we are your professional painters. Call (734) 769-1303 for your free estimate. http://fineline-painting.com/

Source:Fine Line House Painting - Ann Arbor
Email:***@interactivemarketinginc.com Email Verified
Tags:Home Painting Contractor, House Painting Contractor, Ann Arbor Michigan
Industry:Home
Location:Ann Arbor - Michigan - United States
