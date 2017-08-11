News By Tag
EazyERP Driving Innovation in Food Processing Technology
As a manufacturer of food processing industry, you must be facing the constant pressure of the changing market trends, seasonal demands, changing food habits, constantly dealing with the pressure of food safety regulations. To be in line with the current trend one has to keep innovating to offer new and improved services to their customers for brand loyalty. Keeping all these factors in mind you need a trusted companion who not only makes your business streamline but also takes your daily workload so that you can bring out better values out of your efforts.
EAZY-ERP is specifically designed for SMEs. Moreover, customization for food processing industry makes it even more fit to suit Indian SME Food Processing Industry.
As a measure to be in line with the changing scenario some current trends have been identified amongst the food and beverage industry.
Need for Customization:
Huge process changes leads to the failure of implementation of ERP due to lack of adaptation. EAZY-ERP minimizes this, which allows SMEs to have benefits of using an ERP without having to worry about huge investments of time, money etc.
a) "EAZY-ERP for Food Processing Industry" is customized as per the business processes allows smooth working of the employee and quick acceptance of the software, as workflows or processes remains the same only technology changes.
b) No need to change the business flows which means the software is implemented as per company's requirements, not the other way round.
Pain Area Resolved by Eazy ERP-F&B Vertical
Eazy ERP – F&B vertical is a complete software solution designed and developed to cater the specific business and regulatory needs of food and beverage industry. It rests on the solid foundation gained from experience as Eazy ERP, a leader in process ERP. Our Food ERP software has in built dynamic functionalities that provide complete control over recipe and formula, the most important and critical activity of the Food and Beverage manufacturers.
· Control on "Unit of Measurement – Weight & numbers" at the time of Inward Material and Dispatch Material.
· Serial Number tracking from Raw Material to Grinding and Grinding to Powder (FG).
· Batch wise production tracking.
· Lot traceability
· MRP Define at the time of Last Stage of Production.
· Critical Sales Invoice – Scheme and Dealer Margin (Roll Back Calculation)
· Multiple Rates (MRP) of Same Item in one Invoice.
· Expiry Date Control
· BOM level consumption
· Quality Check with various parameter – Inward material / In-process material / Post Process material
· Material Requirement Planning
· Customer Order Tracking
· Rejection Tracking
· Stock Movement Control between multiple manufacturing units.
· Automatic Stock Valuation.
· Bar Code at Inward / Process / FG level
· MIS Reports.
How Eazy ERP helps MDH Tighten its operations:
"We have not only saved time with EazyERP but has also been able to decrease Manufacturing Wastage by 1.5% after implementation of EazyERP Software.
"In my CA Days itself I came across medium and large manufacturers who have adopted ERP solutions but were still using Tally for their accounting needs. That's where I found the gap in the industry and the idea for the venture where my education and passion could converge.
This gave birth to EAZY ERP, the first and till date the only Enterprise level ERP which does not have a finance module of its own. Instead it uses Tally as a finance module which is deeply integrated with all its modules."
The Annapoorna-World Of Food
"The most important international sourcing trade fair for food and beverage trade, catering and retail market in India and its neighboring countries"
Mark your calendar from 14th-16th Sep 2017, for the 12th edition of #Annapoorna (https://www.facebook.com/
Find us at Booth no B-15, Hall 5 get the insight of the technology required to make your business moving.
