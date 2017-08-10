Country(s)
Industry News
No Mouse in the House now on Amazon Prime; denounces Racism
Longest-Lasting Natural Mouse Repellent Expands Delivery and Quantity Options; Founder Comments on Charlottesville Protests
On another front, The Richmond, Virginia-based company is about 70 miles from Charlottesville, scene of the recent protests. Willoughby states: "I've spent quite a bit of time in Charlottesville and can't imagine what happened there this past weekend. Needless to say, we at No Mouse in the House totally condemn any displays of hate and racism in our society." The company is committed to non-discriminitory hiring practices, and both he and co-founder Gary Atkinson work within the Richmond community to foster better relations among all citizens.
Contact
Glenn Willoughby
***@gmail.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse