No Mouse in the House now on Amazon Prime; denounces Racism

Longest-Lasting Natural Mouse Repellent Expands Delivery and Quantity Options; Founder Comments on Charlottesville Protests
 
No Mouse in the House unit featuring Aromascareapy
RICHMOND, Va. - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- No Mouse in the House, the longest-lasting all-natural mouse repellent, enters the 2017 fall mouse season with some exciting news for customers. First, the 6-, 12- and 24-packs are now available to Amazon Prime customers with the speedy free shipping that goes with being a Prime member. In addition, the company has added a 60-pack offering to its website and regular Amazon site. "This gives our customers more flexibility in ordering, and if they are not Amazon customers, they can still go to our website, https://www.nomouseinthehouse.com." says No Mouse founder Glenn Willoughby. "The fall is our busiest season, so we are thrilled to offer our customers these options." The 60-pack has been a surprising success, he noted, with customers including businesses and rental property owners.

On another front, The Richmond, Virginia-based company is about 70 miles from Charlottesville, scene of the recent protests. Willoughby states: "I've spent quite a bit of time in Charlottesville and can't imagine what happened there this past weekend. Needless to say, we at No Mouse in the House totally condemn any displays of hate and racism in our society." The company is committed to non-discriminitory hiring practices, and both he and co-founder Gary Atkinson work within the Richmond community to foster better relations among all citizens.

