Vendo Direct, Inc, Consolidates it's Web Presence and is Selling BalmLab.com To The Highest Bidder

In today's world of rapidly consolidating manufacturing industries, the only thing that will allow you be unique is owning a licensed brand, Trademark or other form of intellectual property. Aligning yourself with a Branded company, is perhaps the only way to hedge against cheap knock offs & cut throat competitors. Vendo Direct, Inc., is selling off intellectual property so it can return to it's core business, providing America with USA Made and Union Printed Products.