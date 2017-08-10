 

Vendo Direct, Inc, Consolidates it's Web Presence and is Selling BalmLab.com To The Highest Bidder

In today's world of rapidly consolidating manufacturing industries, the only thing that will allow you be unique is owning a licensed brand, Trademark or other form of intellectual property. Aligning yourself with a Branded company, is perhaps the only way to hedge against cheap knock offs & cut throat competitors. Vendo Direct, Inc., is selling off intellectual property so it can return to it's core business, providing America with USA Made and Union Printed Products.
 
balm lab
balm lab
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- "Vendo Direct, Inc is consolidating it's web presence and selling off intellectual property so it can return to it's core business, providing America with USA Made and Union Printed products," said company spokes person Michael Klein. He continued, "Due to the increased levels of online competition, the switch to mobile & the social media revolution, all of these things have made us retract back to our core business model that's worked for over 60 years. Providing people with the best possible products at the best pricing, and those products happen to be USA Made. During this transitional period to raise assets we are selling off some of our intellectual property. Although it's still a relatively new marketing concept, BalmLab.com which offers custom printed and private label USA Made Lip Balms, and other personal amenity items has unfortunately been placed onto the auction block. We would like to pass the torch onto someone else who can really make this into something great, everyone we've come across loves the products and the Balm Lab marking concept. We feel this is a great opportunity for the right person, with the right drive to turn this into a 100 million dollar company. For more information concerning the sale of Balm Lab and it's Trade Mark we can be reached at promos@vendodirect.com

