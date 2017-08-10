Country(s)
Civil Rights Icon, Rev. Joseph E. Lowery, Calls For American's to Turn To Each Other Not On Each Other
"Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of brave foot soldier, Heather Heye, and all of the victims of the Charlottesville car attack as well as the state troopers who died as a result of the violence. The disgraceful hatred displayed by the KKK, Neo-Nazi and other white supremacists groups in Charlottesville is reminiscent of marches my parents and other civil rights leaders participated in during my childhood," says Cheryl Lowery, president and CEO, Lowery Institute.
"I know first-hand how evil these hate groups can be. During their fight for civil and human rights my parents received constant bomb threats and were shot at by the KKK during a march in Alabama," adds the daughter of Rev.Joseph Lowery. "The violence in Charlottesville underscores the need for the work of the Lowery Institute and others teaching techniques of non-violent advocacy. As a result of these events Lowery Institute Change Agents decided to put a larger emphasis on this issue during "It's Time, A Social Justice Healing Retreat" in October.
"This didn't have to happen," says Idil Hussein, Lowery Institute Change Agent coordinator. "We have been witnessing the rising level of hate daily but time and time again people in power give these white supremacists room to grow and organize. We see it from some college administrators to politicians;
Rev. Dr. Joseph E. Lowery, Chair Lowery Institute Trustee Board and confidant of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., sums it up saying, "We're called today, to rise above the littleness; to rise above pettiness; to rise above racism, hatred and vitriolic comments." The Dean of the Civil Rights Movement continues, "We are also called to make strong comments when it is called to do so. I call upon my brothers and sisters to turn to each other and not on each other and let God use us to – in the words of Amos – let justice roll down like water and righteousness like a mighty stream."
The Lowery Institute (www.loweryinstitute.org) is a non-profit organization established to ensure the continuity of the advocacy of Dr. Joseph E. Lowery and his late wife Evelyn Gibson Lowery's lifelong commitment to non-violent advocacy, and the moral, ethical, and theological imperative of justice and human rights for all people. The 'Agents of Change' annual "It's Time" social justice conversation will be held in October and the Grounded in History: Soaring Towards the Future 96th Lowery Birthday Tribute will be held October 4.
