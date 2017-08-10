News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Focus on Turnkey Subscription Box Solutions Puts Bulu Box on the Inc. 5000
Bulu Box ranks in the top half of the 2017 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing privately held companies.
"Our ranking on the 2017 Inc. 5000 is a testament to the risk and grit of the Bulu Box team in executing our shared vision," said Bulu Box Co-Founder and CEO, Paul Jarrett. The Bulu Box team, while operating their own BuluBox.com, continues to pioneer the subscription box industry. In 2016, Bulu Box began to build and rebuild successful subscription box programs for select partners including retailers like Lululemon and Nebraska Book Company.
"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive," says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. "The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them."
About Bulu Box
Bulu Box builds and rebuilds subscription box programs. Created in 2011 and launched in 2012, Bulu Box is one of the first subscription boxes and continues to pioneer the industry. The Bulu Box team works with multi-billion dollar companies executing full or à la carte "Turnkey Subscription Box Solutions™" while continuing to operate Bulu Box subscriptions. Bulu Box is the Subscription Box Champion working with partners to Win. Win. Win. Find more at www.BuluBox.com/
Bulu Box Contact:
Mariah Nimmich, Director of Public Relations
253-241-5761
mariah@bulubox.com
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
The 2017 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2013 to 2016. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2013. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—
About Inc. Media:
Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates their remarkable achievements. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.
For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/
For more information contact:
Inc. Media
Drew Kerr
212-849-8250
drew@four-corners.com
Contact
Mariah Nimmich
***@bulubox.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse