Indian petcoke prices slip in 2H FY2017-18
In the first two weeks of August, high-sulfur CFR prices for petcoke traded at a premium of over 28 percent when compared to Richards Bay coal prices in a price per mmBTU perspective. Low-sulfur prices stood at a premium of 21 percent against the same benchmark during the aforementioned period. Coal prices rose, boosted by an increasing international as well as domestic demand, whereas petcoke prices contracted.
The anxiety felt in the domestic petcoke market during the first half of the year follows the National Green Tribunal ban on unlicensed petcoke use. Discussed for several months due to its environmental implications, the court approved petcoke burning for the cement and power industries, although they will have to be properly licensed and uphold the use of equipment to reduce and monitor emissions.
Therefore, the petcoke demand outlook remains positive, as stressed by Raluca Cercel, Senior Consulting Analyst at CW Group: "petcoke import prices in India are currently under pressure from seasonal factors and still reeling from the Tribunal's decision, which led key industry players to scale down their procurement of this product. Long-term demand outlook remains positive, in part due to Reliance's petcoke gasification project, scheduled to be commissioned later in the year."
Long-term demand to rise on infrastructure projects
CW Research's bimonthly price assessment shows that impending hindrances to petcoke CFR price indices may be circumvented on the long term by future infrastructure projects.
The monsoon period is hampering petcoke demand in the second quarter of the current fiscal year, as key-industries, such as cement manufacturing, decrease their production. The resulting pressure on demand could be further exacerbated by the companies that anticipated the monsoon season, and pre-emptively stocked up on the fuel. As demand subsides, prices will be pressured down, especially if consumption falls in other key markets as well.
However, Reliance, a major domestic petcoke producer, is set to start the first of its petcoke gasifier units in December, thus holding the potential to propel both demand and prices up. The project was supposed to have been commissioned at the end of the first quarter, but was affected by delays. As soon as they are set into motion, the coke gasification units can impact petcoke trade dynamics in India. As domestic production will likely be veered towards this project, end-users will become more reliant on imports, thus leading to a possible price hike.
