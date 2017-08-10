News By Tag
Taradel Makes Inc. 5000 Ten Years Straight
Taradel Ranks No. 2281 on the 2017 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Sales Growth of 159%
For more than 35 years, the publication's Top 5000 list has been acknowledging and recognizing private U.S. companies for their incredible advancements.
"Achieving ten straight years on the Inc. 5000 is a dream come true," says Jim Fitzgerald, Taradel founder and chief executive officer. "We hire bright, creative, and self-motivated people who put our clients' success first. It's been a winning formula since day one."
Since 2003, advertisers and business owners have used Taradel's marketing solutions to distribute hundreds of millions Every Door Direct Mail® offers and digital ads. The company has developed relationships with over ten thousand business owners, non-profit organizations, and major strategic partners such as Canada Post, the New York State Association of REALTORS®, and Lawn Doctor®.
Earlier this month, Taradel re-launched its flagship https://www.everydoordirectmail.com website to enable advertisers to build and launch multi-channel marketing campaigns in minutes.
"I've been with the company for more than a decade," says Chris Barr, the company's director of marketing. "There is nothing better than working with people who are able to channel energy and positivity into measurable success."
About Taradel
Founded in 2003, Taradel is a perennial Inc. 5000 company specializing in proprietary marketing software development for business applications. To date, advertisers have deployed more than 125 million EDDM® and digital offers using the company's marketing platforms. To learn more visit http://www.taradel.com/
EVERY DOOR DIRECT MAIL®, EDDM®, EDDM RETAIL®, EDDM BMEU®, UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE®, U.S. POSTAL SERVICE®, USPS®, U.S. POST OFFICE®, POST OFFICE®, and ZIP CODE™ are trademarks of the United States Postal Service® and are used with permission under license.
Contact
Christopher Barr
***@taradel.com
