Game of Thrones Season 7 in the iTunes store

A new Apple ID will allow legal access to GoT S7 in the German iTunes store - with English audio.

Contact

mitunes.tv team

***@mitunes.tv mitunes.tv team

End

-- Season 7 Game of Thrones is what fans have been eagerly awaiting since the end of season 6 last year! Yet, it has been increasinghly hard to find a way to legally watch it without a Sky or HBO subscription, but we have got the solution... It's easy, legal and once downloaded it is your copy to keep.Season 7 is available NOW in the German iTunes store!It's available as an English download, so you don't have to speak German, be living in Germany or have anything to do with Germany and it's really quick and easy to set up and download.If you already have an iTunes account for your own country then you will know how easy it is use and don't worry you can still use any exisitng iTunes accounts you may have, logging in and out of accounts will switch regions/countries.It's free to set up the German iTunes account, then once set up a season pass (which will provde access to each S7 episode is €16.99 in SD).German iTunes credit is available at www.miTunes.tv, so once purchase if the delivery method at the checkout is change to "create an account" , the company will set up the account, load the credit into the account and email you the account details.Paste the link below into a web browser, choose the amount of iTunes credit and select "checkout", being sure to select "create an iTunes account" as the delivery method, unless you wish to set up your own account and redeem the iTunes code into the account.It's as easy as that and then of course for privacy the username/password can be edited and made personal.Once the account is set up and credit loaded GoT S7 is ready to be downloaded!