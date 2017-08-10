News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Opportunity for a Better Salon Management
India- Based Salon & Spa Management Software expanded their business to US & UK
We Believe Ours is a product which handles the Marketing, Complete POS, Appointment, Staff, Client & Inventory Management designed for wellness industry, & we are very thrilled to enter into the US & European Market says the owner & the CEO of WafforMIoSalon.com.
He also mentioned that getting a Salon & Spa Software in these markets are hugely costly especially with the Features we provide, that's what we want to resolve for the Salon & Spa Industry.
The Software is Designed for Both Single to small chain outlet as well as for Enterprises Model. They launched this Software last year in April 2016 till then they are catering to over 300 salons & Spas in India.
The software helps To Automate the Client, Staff, Inventory, Incentive & Expense Management with a complete POS solution & a Threshold Marketing Tool with an Online Booking Widget for Facebook & Websites visitors & much more. To know more about this product visit https://www.waffor.com/
Media Contact
Samarth Mishra
4443144353
***@waffor.com
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse