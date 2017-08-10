 
News By Tag
* Salon Spa Software
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chennai
  Tamil Nadu
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
16151413121110

Opportunity for a Better Salon Management

India- Based Salon & Spa Management Software expanded their business to US & UK
 
CHENNAI, India - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Waffor Miosalon.com One of the leading Salon & Spa Software of India has announced that it would be expanding their business to Europe & North America. The company takes pride in creating a product designed for Salon & Spa industry which deals with bringing new Clients & Retaining existing Client for salon & Spa.

We Believe Ours is a product which handles the Marketing, Complete POS, Appointment, Staff,  Client & Inventory Management designed for wellness industry, & we are very thrilled to enter into the US & European Market says the owner & the CEO of WafforMIoSalon.com.

He also mentioned that getting a Salon & Spa Software in these markets are hugely costly especially with the Features we provide, that's what we want to resolve for the Salon & Spa Industry.

The Software is Designed for Both Single to small chain outlet as well as for Enterprises Model. They launched this Software last year in April 2016 till then they are catering to over 300 salons & Spas in India.

The software helps To Automate the Client, Staff, Inventory, Incentive & Expense Management with a complete POS solution & a Threshold Marketing Tool with an Online Booking Widget for Facebook & Websites visitors & much more. To know more about this product visit https://www.waffor.com/

Media Contact
Samarth Mishra
4443144353
***@waffor.com
End
Source:Waffor inc
Email:***@waffor.com Email Verified
Tags:Salon Spa Software
Industry:Software
Location:Chennai - Tamil Nadu - India
Subject:Products
Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share