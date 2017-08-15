News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Jonathan A. Roberts, Partner, Meister Seelig & Fein LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group's Event
For further details, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/
About Jonathan A. Roberts
Jonathan Roberts is a Partner at Meister Seelig & Fein LLP in the firm's White Collar and Government Investigations and Commercial Litigation groups and represents clients in a variety of governmental investigations and regulatory matters as well as litigation.
Mr. Roberts represents companies, their employees, and other individuals in civil and regulatory matters, including investigations before the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the US Department of Justice, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), various state regulators and Self-Regulatory Organizations. Mr. Roberts also regularly conducts corporate and internal investigations involving securities and financial services regulatory issues including whistleblower matters.
Prior to joining MSF, Mr. Roberts was Senior Global Legal Counsel for EY in New York. He also spent three years in London at EY Global's headquarters where he managed regulatory enforcement matters. Earlier in his career Mr. Roberts was Senior Counsel in the SEC's Division of Enforcement where he handled investigations and litigation related to financial fraud and insider trading. He began his career as an associate at Thelen Reid & Priest in New York.
Mr. Roberts holds B.A. and M.A. degrees from Johns Hopkins University, a M.SC.degree in Public Policy and Public Administration from the London School of Economics and a J.D. degree from the University of Pennsylvania.
About Meister Seelig & Fein LLP
Meister Seelig & Fein LLP is a full service commercial law firm with offices in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and California. Over the years, we have built strong and enduring relationships with our clients through our commitment to client advocacy and our creative and pragmatic approach to problem solving. Our clients appreciate our responsive approach to servicing their business and our ability to contribute value to the achievement of their business goals. We provide an array of legal services throughout the U.S. and the world to both public and private companies across nearly every industry, including hedge funds, real estate investors, funds and real estate developers, entrepreneurs, professional athletes, entertainers, creatives, not for profits, educational and cultural institutions
Event Synopsis:
Risk has always been a part of every business' and organization's life, and through the years, it unceasingly creates legal and financial challenges. With the ever-evolving economy, and the growing number of trends and developments surrounding industries, managing risks to prevent legal and financial burdens, has remained the top priority of companies of all sizes around the globe. However, to effectively manage risks and prevent them from becoming future hazards, risk managers and organizations should design a risk management system suitable for the types of risks faced by an organization.
In this LIVE Webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group will provide and present an in-depth analysis of the fundamentals as well as the best strategies in identifying and managing risks. Speakers will go beyond the basics and provide their expert thoughts and opinions on the recent trends and developments surrounding this significant topic.
Key topics include:
• Purpose of Identifying and Managing Risks
• Risk Management Standards
• Roles of Management and Internal Audit
• Key Processes for Managing Risks
• Compliance Pitfalls and Challenges
• Trends, Developments, and Significant Updates
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 15, 2017