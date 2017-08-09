 

Industry News





August 2017
Campsites for the 2017 Eclipse

Free and Cheap Campsites in the Shadow of the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse
 
PORTLAND, Ore. - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Freecampsites.net has been cataloging affordable camping for nearly 10 years. In celebration of the 2017 total solar eclipse, we have compiled a list of free and inexpensive camping locations at which you can see the eclipse in 100% coverage. Below you will find a small snippet of our article. It can be seen in its entirety here.

Are all of the campgrounds full for the 2017 Total Eclipse? Here are some options you might not have thought of or even know about. Best of all, many are free! Below, we've listed some gems for you to check out in each state that the eclipse will be visible. Want more options? Be sure to visit the full eclipse listings for each state.

Oregon

Willamette NF
There are many free dispersed camping options in the beautiful Willamette National Forest. Large trees and lost creek make the campsites very peaceful. Hot springs and many great hiking/mountain biking options nearby.

Eclipse camping locations in Oregon

Idaho

Palisades Reservoir
A great, open area with a ton of boondocking opportunities. Campsites are in the trees or on the water banks. The reservoir drains throughout the summer so new sites open up as the season progresses.

Eclipse camping locations in Idaho

Wyoming

Ayres Natural Bridge
A beautiful location for both overnight camping and for day trips--lots of old trees to give shade, some beautiful rock formations, the bridge, and the creek. It is a perfect spot for those who have small children and don't want to rough it.

Eclipse camping locations in Wyoming

Nebraska

Pressey State WMA
Located in the Nebraska Sandhills, this area has small hills and some tree shade coverage. FREE hookups for a maximum of 14 days. The South Loup River is great for fishing and wildlife viewing. There is also a small lake.

Eclipse camping locations in Nebraska

Kansas-Missouri-Illinois

Atchison State Fishing Lake
The lake consists of 248 surface acres of water and is surrounded by 182 acres of public wildlife area. Free primitive camping is allowed on the south and east sides of the lake. Picnic facilities and restrooms available on-site. Potable water.

Eclipse camping locations in Kansas, Missouri, and Illinois

Kentucky-Tennessee

Jackson's Island
This camping area is a peninsula that extends out into Watts Bar Lake so all campsites are waterfront. There are about 50 sites. Trash cans and restrooms. Bring your boat!

Eclipse camping locations in Kentucky and Tennessee

Carolinas-Georgia

West Fork
Visitors to this campground marvel over the picturesque bird's eye view of the world renowned Chattooga River. This area offers isolation and adventure all in one. Explore and enjoy such adventures as camping, fishing, hiking and canoeing!

Eclipse camping locations in Carolinas and Georgia

