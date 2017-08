Campsites for the 2017 Eclipse

Free and Cheap Campsites in the Shadow of the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse

End

-- Freecampsites.net has been cataloging affordable camping for nearly 10 years. In celebration of the 2017 total solar eclipse, we have compiled a list of free and inexpensive camping locations at which you can see the eclipse in 100% coverage. Below you will find a small snippet of our article. It can be seen in its entirety here -------------Are all of the campgrounds full for the 2017 Total Eclipse? Here are some options you might not have thought of or even know about. Best of all, many are free! Below, we've listed some gems for you to check out in each state that the eclipse will be visible. Want more options? Be sure to visit the full eclipse listings for each state.Willamette NFThere are many free dispersed camping options in the beautiful Willamette National Forest. Large trees and lost creek make the campsites very peaceful. Hot springs and many great hiking/mountain biking options nearby.Palisades ReservoirA great, open area with a ton of boondocking opportunities. Campsites are in the trees or on the water banks. The reservoir drains throughout the summer so new sites open up as the season progresses.Ayres Natural BridgeA beautiful location for both overnight camping and for day trips--lots of old trees to give shade, some beautiful rock formations, the bridge, and the creek. It is a perfect spot for those who have small children and don't want to rough it.Pressey State WMALocated in the Nebraska Sandhills, this area has small hills and some tree shade coverage. FREE hookups for a maximum of 14 days. The South Loup River is great for fishing and wildlife viewing. There is also a small lake.Atchison State Fishing LakeThe lake consists of 248 surface acres of water and is surrounded by 182 acres of public wildlife area. Free primitive camping is allowed on the south and east sides of the lake. Picnic facilities and restrooms available on-site. Potable water.Eclipse camping locations in Kansas, Missouri, and IllinoisJackson's IslandThis camping area is a peninsula that extends out into Watts Bar Lake so all campsites are waterfront. There are about 50 sites. Trash cans and restrooms. Bring your boat!Eclipse camping locations in Kentucky and TennesseeWest ForkVisitors to this campground marvel over the picturesque bird's eye view of the world renowned Chattooga River. This area offers isolation and adventure all in one. Explore and enjoy such adventures as camping, fishing, hiking and canoeing!Eclipse camping locations in Carolinas and Georgia