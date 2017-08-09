Country(s)
Industry News
Campsites for the 2017 Eclipse
Free and Cheap Campsites in the Shadow of the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse
-------------
Are all of the campgrounds full for the 2017 Total Eclipse? Here are some options you might not have thought of or even know about. Best of all, many are free! Below, we've listed some gems for you to check out in each state that the eclipse will be visible. Want more options? Be sure to visit the full eclipse listings for each state.
Oregon
Willamette NF
There are many free dispersed camping options in the beautiful Willamette National Forest. Large trees and lost creek make the campsites very peaceful. Hot springs and many great hiking/mountain biking options nearby.
Eclipse camping locations in Oregon
Idaho
Palisades Reservoir
A great, open area with a ton of boondocking opportunities. Campsites are in the trees or on the water banks. The reservoir drains throughout the summer so new sites open up as the season progresses.
Eclipse camping locations in Idaho
Wyoming
Ayres Natural Bridge
A beautiful location for both overnight camping and for day trips--lots of old trees to give shade, some beautiful rock formations, the bridge, and the creek. It is a perfect spot for those who have small children and don't want to rough it.
Eclipse camping locations in Wyoming
Nebraska
Pressey State WMA
Located in the Nebraska Sandhills, this area has small hills and some tree shade coverage. FREE hookups for a maximum of 14 days. The South Loup River is great for fishing and wildlife viewing. There is also a small lake.
Eclipse camping locations in Nebraska
Kansas-Missouri-
Atchison State Fishing Lake
The lake consists of 248 surface acres of water and is surrounded by 182 acres of public wildlife area. Free primitive camping is allowed on the south and east sides of the lake. Picnic facilities and restrooms available on-site. Potable water.
Eclipse camping locations in Kansas, Missouri, and Illinois
Kentucky-Tennessee
Jackson's Island
This camping area is a peninsula that extends out into Watts Bar Lake so all campsites are waterfront. There are about 50 sites. Trash cans and restrooms. Bring your boat!
Eclipse camping locations in Kentucky and Tennessee
Carolinas-Georgia
West Fork
Visitors to this campground marvel over the picturesque bird's eye view of the world renowned Chattooga River. This area offers isolation and adventure all in one. Explore and enjoy such adventures as camping, fishing, hiking and canoeing!
Eclipse camping locations in Carolinas and Georgia
Contact
FreeCampsites.net
Jenn Abel
***@freecampsites.net
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse