Relief for Patients with Multiple Sclerosis
Recent research revealed improvement in symptoms related to multiple sclerosis in a woman undergoing chiropractic care suggesting that chiropractic may play an important role in managing people with the disorder.
"Research is revealing that there is a relationship between structural abnormalities in the spine, the nervous system and brain" stated Dr. Matthew McCoy, a chiropractor, public health researcher and editor of the journal that published the study. "Researchers from different fields are now showing that trauma and related structural shifts in the neck may lead to nerve and blood flow obstruction and could possibly result in a host of health problems such as multiple sclerosis.
Research has shown that in many cases people who have multiple sclerosis have a history of head and/or neck trauma and researchers studying this in chiropractic suggest that this trauma also causes structural shifts of the bones in the neck and rest of the spine resulting in obstruction. It is these obstructions, called vertebral subluxations, that chiropractors correct. The trauma along with the structural shifts can lead to obstructions of nerve and blood flow leading to the degenerative conditions and other problems associated with multiple sclerosis.
"It makes perfect sense when you think about it" stated Dr. McCoy. "This study is one more example of how people with these debilitating conditions can be helped through specific chiropractic adjustments to restore normal spinal and nervous system function."
According to McCoy, "Chiropractors have been talking about these links for some time now and I think research in this area will soon reach a critical mass because its not just chiropractors saying this any more. You have researchers in several different fields coming to similar conclusions. The real challenge with these models is going to be showing what works best and chiropractic has a respectable foundation of research in this area".
The woman reported on in the study was 26-years-old with a significant history of multiple sclerosis and pain in the back of her head, migraines, neck pain, numbness, stiffness, and tingling in the hands and neck. She also reported a history of trauma involving a blow to the face several years prior.
The patient was examined and x-rays were taken. She had a nearly complete reversal of the structural curve in her neck along with vertebral subluxations in the neck and pelvis. She was seen twelve times and received nine chiropractic adjustments total, including three in the neck.
After just five weeks the patient was re-examined and demonstrated marked improvements in all her complaints. A follow-up x-ray revealed a 60% improvement in the structural curve of her neck.
The authors of the study call for more research on the role of chiropractic care in these types of disorders.
