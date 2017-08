From Las Vegas to Tyler - A Brilliant Tribute to Frank Sinatra and Hilarious Salute to Joan Rivers

On September 8th, Tyler's Historic Liberty Hall Will Present a Toast to Frank Sinatra and Joan Rivers With the Magnificent Las Vegas Music and Comedy Duo of Dave Halston and Barbara Brighton.

September 8, 2017 - Liberty Hall in Tyler

Liz Silverman

-- From the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas, to the historic Liberty Hall of Tyler, Texas, Frank Sinatra and Joan Rivers will be celebrated once again by the remarkable talent and showmanship of Dave Halston and Barbara Brighton.Devotees of the legendary Sinatra and Rivers won't be disappointed.While many artists have attempted to recreate Sinatra's velvety smooth ribbon of sound and his unmistakable swagger, few have captured the essence so completely as tribute crooner Dave Halston. His fresh and stunning tribute to the music that everyone loves and knows so well will leave his audience breathless. Critics say, "close your eyes and it is Sinatra!" Barbara Sinatra called his performance "Wonderful!" Fans are simply "Blown Away!"Likewise, the arresting, sharply subtle wit of Joan Rivers is delivered spot-on by the perpetually energetic diva of Las Vegas, Barbara Brighton. Her remarkable ability to capture the essence of Rivers' comedic genius – even in unscripted, adlib settings – makes Barbara Brighton a must-see for an evening of sizzling comedy.With their Las Vegas breeding and endless accolades, Halston and Brighton together bring a spark of excellence to the stage. This sensational music and comedy duo comes to Liberty Hall in Tyler for one show only – Friday, September 8Show Details:Liberty Hall103 E. ErwinTyler, TX 75702Doors Open at 6:30PMShowtime 7:30PMAll Reserved SeatingProduced by Tribute Masters, LLC