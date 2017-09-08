Country(s)
Industry News
From Las Vegas to Tyler - A Brilliant Tribute to Frank Sinatra and Hilarious Salute to Joan Rivers
On September 8th, Tyler's Historic Liberty Hall Will Present a Toast to Frank Sinatra and Joan Rivers With the Magnificent Las Vegas Music and Comedy Duo of Dave Halston and Barbara Brighton.
Devotees of the legendary Sinatra and Rivers won't be disappointed.
While many artists have attempted to recreate Sinatra's velvety smooth ribbon of sound and his unmistakable swagger, few have captured the essence so completely as tribute crooner Dave Halston. His fresh and stunning tribute to the music that everyone loves and knows so well will leave his audience breathless. Critics say, "close your eyes and it is Sinatra!" Barbara Sinatra called his performance "Wonderful!" Fans are simply "Blown Away!"
Likewise, the arresting, sharply subtle wit of Joan Rivers is delivered spot-on by the perpetually energetic diva of Las Vegas, Barbara Brighton. Her remarkable ability to capture the essence of Rivers' comedic genius – even in unscripted, adlib settings – makes Barbara Brighton a must-see for an evening of sizzling comedy.
With their Las Vegas breeding and endless accolades, Halston and Brighton together bring a spark of excellence to the stage. This sensational music and comedy duo comes to Liberty Hall in Tyler for one show only – Friday, September 8th. Tickets are $20, $25 and $33.
VIDEO:
https://www.youtube.com/
Show Details:
A Tribute to Frank Sinatra & Joan Rivers
Liberty Hall
103 E. Erwin
Tyler, TX 75702
Doors Open at 6:30PM
Showtime 7:30PM
All Reserved Seating
Tickets $22/$25/$33
Produced by Tribute Masters, LLC
Contact
Liz Silverman
***@tributemasters.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse