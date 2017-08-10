Country(s)
Entrinsik Announces New Software Release of its Business Intelligence and Data Discovery Platform
RALEIGH, N.C. - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Entrinsik Inc. (www.entrinsik.com)
With this release, Informer continues to earn its place as one of the most highly rated business intelligence platforms on the market. Informer 5 has been reimagined from the ground up to leverage an extensible modern architecture and enhanced performance to simplify data discovery and analytics without sacrificing functionality.
With Informer 5, organizations can quickly connect to their traditional or uncommon databases, spreadsheets, and unstructured data streams all without time-consuming warehousing or cubing. Users can access, blend, and cleanse data in a few easy steps, then utilize data discovery to explore, analyze, and visualize relevant information. Informer enables end users to confidently manipulate and interact with data, collaborate with colleagues, or even create a personalized home page.
Featuring a crisp and clean, bold and graphic interface, Informer 5's new UI provides an easy to follow hierarchy and an immersive user experience that drastically cuts down on the learning curve associated with other BI products.
"The development team here at Entrinsik is very excited to release Informer 5," said Brad Leupen, CTO at Entrinsik. "We have worked hard for several years to bring a product to market that will make it even easier for our customers to put their data to work."
Entrinsik will be presenting a demo and Q/A session of the new Informer 5 in an upcoming webinar on August 30th, 2017 at 2pm EDT. Attendees will learn how to:
* Connect to their data source, prepare their data, and easily extract meaningful business insights
* Combine multiple spreadsheets to create custom Workspace data source
* Explore Reports and Visuals with the Discover feature
* Pin favorite Reports to a personalized home page
* Create a Comparison Board in a few clicks
Register at http://www.entrinsik.com/
To learn more about Entrinsik Informer or to schedule a full 30-day trial, visit www.entrinsik.com/
Contact
Sharon Shelton, VP Marketing
Entrinsik
***@entrinsik.com
