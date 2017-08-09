 
News By Tag
* Saint Gobain Boron Nitride
* Sizbn Composite Ceramic
* Sialon Composite Molten Metals
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Amherst
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1514131211109

Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride Launches SiZBN for Molten Metals & Steel Casting Applications

Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride Launches SiZBN, a New Boron Nitride and SiAlON Composite for Applications in Molten Metals and Steel Casting
 
 
Combat BN Solids, Grade SiZBN
Combat BN Solids, Grade SiZBN
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Saint Gobain Boron Nitride
Sizbn Composite Ceramic
Sialon Composite Molten Metals

Industry:
Manufacturing

Location:
Amherst - New York - US

Subject:
Products

AMHERST, N.Y. - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials, Boron Nitride Products, a pioneer in advanced material solutions, announces the launch of its Combat® Boron Nitride Grade SiZBN, particularly geared towards molten metal applications where high temperature strength and wear resistance is the key.

SiZBN, a unique, hot-pressed composite ceramic combines the lubricating properties of boron nitride, extreme refractory of zirconia, and wear resistance and strength of SiAlON. This newest composite from Saint-Gobain is ideal for components requiring strength at high temperatures in a variety of molten metals and steel contact applications. SiZBN parts are easily machined from hot-pressed solid lumber into complex, intricate shapes, with very smooth finish and tight tolerances. Such precision in parts leads to controlled, desirable properties in the end product.

"SiZBN is an extension to our Boron Nitride Composite family that includes Boron Nitride, Zirconia, Silicon Carbide and Silica composites – Grades ZSBN, M and M26", said Neelam Kumar, Product Manager for Combat® Boron Nitride components at Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials. "Our grade ZSBN – a Boron Nitride, Zirconia and Silicon carbide composite - is a market leading grade for steel and molten metal manufacturing. Addition of SiZBN (http://www.bn.saint-gobain.com/machinable-ceramics?utm_so...) to this family of composites allows us to help our customers tackle new challenges in steel casting, specialty alloy manufacturing and a variety of powder metal applications. The new SiAlON composite further strengthens our position into spaces where improved strength and wear resistance at temperatures above 1400°C is required to extend production cycle and improve product quality." added Neelam.

To learn more about Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride products and capabilities, please visit: www.bn.saint-gobain.com (http://www.bn.saint-gobain.com/?utm_source=News&utm_m...).

Media Contact
Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride
716 691 2005
neelam.d.kumar@saint-gobain.com
End
Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share