Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride Launches SiZBN for Molten Metals & Steel Casting Applications

Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride Launches SiZBN, a New Boron Nitride and SiAlON Composite for Applications in Molten Metals and Steel Casting

Combat BN Solids, Grade SiZBN

Media Contact

Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride

716 691 2005

neelam.d.kumar@ saint-gobain.com Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride716 691 2005

End

-- Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials, Boron Nitride Products, a pioneer in advanced material solutions, announces the launch of its Combat® Boron Nitride Grade SiZBN, particularly geared towards molten metal applications where high temperature strength and wear resistance is the key., a unique, hot-pressed composite ceramic combines the lubricating properties of boron nitride, extreme refractory of zirconia, and wear resistance and strength of SiAlON. This newest composite from Saint-Gobain is ideal for components requiring strength at high temperatures in a variety of. SiZBN parts are easily machined from hot-pressed solid lumber into complex, intricate shapes, with very smooth finish and tight tolerances. Such precision in parts leads to controlled, desirable properties in the end product.is an extension to our Boron Nitride Composite family that includes Boron Nitride, Zirconia, Silicon Carbide and Silica composites – Grades", said Neelam Kumar, Product Manager for Combat® Boron Nitride components at Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials. "Our grade ZSBN – a Boron Nitride, Zirconia and Silicon carbide composite - is a market leading grade for steel and molten metal manufacturing. Addition ofto this family of composites allows us to help our customers tackle new challenges in steel casting, specialty alloy manufacturing and a variety of powder metal applications. The new SiAlON composite further strengthens our position into spaces where improved strength and wear resistance at temperatures above 1400°C is required to extend production cycle and improve product quality." added Neelam.To learn more about Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride products and capabilities, please visit: