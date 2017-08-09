News By Tag
Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride Launches SiZBN for Molten Metals & Steel Casting Applications
Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride Launches SiZBN, a New Boron Nitride and SiAlON Composite for Applications in Molten Metals and Steel Casting
SiZBN, a unique, hot-pressed composite ceramic combines the lubricating properties of boron nitride, extreme refractory of zirconia, and wear resistance and strength of SiAlON. This newest composite from Saint-Gobain is ideal for components requiring strength at high temperatures in a variety of molten metals and steel contact applications. SiZBN parts are easily machined from hot-pressed solid lumber into complex, intricate shapes, with very smooth finish and tight tolerances. Such precision in parts leads to controlled, desirable properties in the end product.
"SiZBN is an extension to our Boron Nitride Composite family that includes Boron Nitride, Zirconia, Silicon Carbide and Silica composites – Grades ZSBN, M and M26", said Neelam Kumar, Product Manager for Combat® Boron Nitride components at Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials. "Our grade ZSBN – a Boron Nitride, Zirconia and Silicon carbide composite - is a market leading grade for steel and molten metal manufacturing.
To learn more about Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride products and capabilities, please visit: www.bn.saint-
