News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New Comic Book Release from World War II Comix.com
Monroe Publications' World War II Comix Imprint Commemorates the 75th Anniversary of the Fall of the Philippines
This fully-illustrated account details all the major battles, decisions and outcomes as the Japanese military sought to collapse the United States' principal military enclave in East Asia and seize a country rich in natural and human resources for their Greater East Asia Prosperity Sphere. The planned 50-day campaign took 133 days because they underestimated the grit of their foes. Despite horrendous conditions, lack of air support, food and medicine, sheer grit compelled the Americans and Filipinos not to give up, even if the rest of the world had given up on them.
"This campaign was a preview of what the United States was to face battling the Japanese throughout the Pacific War. The meticulous planning and sophisticated equipment of the enemy; their reckless frontal assaults, night attacks and refusal to be taken alive," explains author Jay Wertz. "The true events of history that occurred there have more drama and pathos than any fictional war story I've experienced. We hope young readers latch onto the action, the personalities and the significance of the story we are presenting."
Starting with the unprovoked aerial attack on the main island of Luzon a short time after Pearl Harbor was bombed the work, illustrated by comic book artist Ed Jiménez, covers all the significant events leading up to the surrender of the Philippines by the top U. S. Army general in the Philippines after General Douglas MacArthur was ordered by the president to leave the Islands. Lieutenant General Jonathan Wainwright and other American officers were not spared the harsh treatment afforded prisoners of the Imperial Army. But their treatment was incredibly humane compared to the treatment of Americans and Filipinos on the Bataan Death March presented where this issue, but not this story, ends.
They Called Themselves the Battling Bastards of Bataan also includes the continuation of the serialized adventure graphic novel set during the War in the Pacific entitled Separated by War, illustrated by noted European military artist Jim Grivalds. The serialization began in Pearl Harbor and the Day of Infamy and will continue in future issues containing World War II Comix' accounts of other events including The Battle of Midway, Guadalcanal and Iwo Jima.
They Called Themselves the Battling Bastards of Bataan is available as a full-color traditional comic book, $4.95, and in digital form for I-Books, Kindle, Android and other digital formats, $3.95 to $3.99. It can be ordered through the WorldWarIIComix.com website, I-Tunes, Amazon and select retailers.
For more press information and to schedule interviews contact pr@WorldWarIIComix.com
Contact
jay.wertz@monroepublications.com
pr@worldwariicomix.com
***@monroepublications.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse