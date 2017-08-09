 
News By Tag
* Home Painting Service Mumbai
* Home Painting Service Pune
* Home painting service Chennai
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Location
* India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1514131211109

FreshHomez.com, a home-painting services venture partners with Housewise.in

FreshHomez.com, the fast-growing home painting services firm, joins hands with Housewise.in to provide a more professional, fair and transparent services that the conventional contractors fails to bring in
 
 
Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Bringing in several years of expertise in the field of painting and interior decoration services and delivering customer delight, FreshHomez.com has collaborated with Housewise.in, a rental property management venture in a soft partnership. The collaboration will add significant traction to both the companies.

Housewise.in, based out of Pune, manages several properties for their clients and provide end to end support from tenant identification to maintaining the properties for their home-owner customers. However, painting and home-decoration requires expert skills and diligent workmanship to get quality output.

FreshHomez.com and their team of service providers specialize in these services and ensure timely completion, hassle-free experience and superior finish. Painting your home or office is a rewarding experience where you express your creativity and showcase your identity; and with the involvement of FreshHomez.com the experience is bound to get even much better. They provide value-added services like free site inspection, color consultancy and even post-painting support. There is also a warranty period of two years that covers decolouration, flaking, peeling or blisters.

About Housewise.in: Founded by IIT alumni and professionals having corporate experience and pedigree, the company provides transparent, seamless, trustworthy and cost effective Rental Property Management Solutions to Indians around the globe. It has well experienced operational staff with an advisory board of seasoned business leaders. Currently it has 70+ valued owner partners across Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Gurgaon & Noida and the number seems to grow.

About FreshHomez.com: Founded by IIMB and BITS-Pilani alumni, the company provides painting, polishing, false ceiling and waterproofing solutions. Spread across Mumbai, Pune and Chennai, its expert service providers ensure a hassle-free, quick and superior workmanship. Armed with vast designs to choose from, latest tools and technologies, FreshHomez.com provides a delightful painting experience.

For further information, visit https://freshhomez.com/.

Contact Information

FreshHomez

Radha Building, 55 Gulmohar Road

Juhu JVPD, Mumbai-400049

Phone no: (+91) - 8080500200

Email id: hello@freshhomez.com.

--End--

Media Contact
Team FreshHomez
8080500200
***@freshhomez.com
End
Source:
Email:***@freshhomez.com
Tags:Home Painting Service Mumbai, Home Painting Service Pune, Home painting service Chennai
Industry:Services
Location:India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
freshhomez News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share