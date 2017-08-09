News By Tag
FreshHomez.com, a home-painting services venture partners with Housewise.in
FreshHomez.com, the fast-growing home painting services firm, joins hands with Housewise.in to provide a more professional, fair and transparent services that the conventional contractors fails to bring in
Housewise.in, based out of Pune, manages several properties for their clients and provide end to end support from tenant identification to maintaining the properties for their home-owner customers. However, painting and home-decoration requires expert skills and diligent workmanship to get quality output.
FreshHomez.com and their team of service providers specialize in these services and ensure timely completion, hassle-free experience and superior finish. Painting your home or office is a rewarding experience where you express your creativity and showcase your identity; and with the involvement of FreshHomez.com the experience is bound to get even much better. They provide value-added services like free site inspection, color consultancy and even post-painting support. There is also a warranty period of two years that covers decolouration, flaking, peeling or blisters.
For further information, visit https://freshhomez.com/
Contact Information
FreshHomez
Radha Building, 55 Gulmohar Road
Juhu JVPD, Mumbai-400049
Phone no: (+91) - 8080500200
Email id: hello@freshhomez.com.
Media Contact
Team FreshHomez
8080500200
***@freshhomez.com
