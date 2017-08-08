News By Tag
Altered Spirits Released On Amazon Streaming And DVD
Live Action Sci-fi Film Stars Popular Anime Voice Actors from such shows as Ghost in the Shell.
Altered Spirits is a live action film that stars voice actors from popular anime shows. Main cast includes Richard Epcar (Ghost in the Shell), Cristina Vee (Sailor Moon), Stephen Weese (Hellsing Ultimate), Vic Mignogna (Fullmetal Alchemist), Spike Spencer and includes Andy McPhee from Sons of Anarchy and Jason Wishnov from League of Legends.
The film is now available on Amazon Instant streaming for rental, purchase, and DVD pre-order, with more releases to come internationally and online such as iTunes and Xbox.
Altered Spirits is about Scott (Stephen Weese) and Valerie (Cristina Vee) who go to a desert sweat lodge run by a questionable spirit guide (Richard Epcar.) They are unaware that evil spirits are using the sweat lodge as a supernatural gateway to Earth. These spirits, led by the ruthless Montague (Spike Spencer) have an agenda that includes ending the life of the young heroes. In the spirit world, Scott reaches out to his brother Skip (Vic Mignogna) for help, but things aren't exactly as they seem.
