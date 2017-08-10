Country(s)
Nomadness selected as Honoree for 2017 Inc, 5000 Award
Each year Inc 5000 recognizes the fastest growing private companies in America.
CALABASAS, Calif. - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Each year for 36 years, Inc, has recognized the fastest - growing private companies in America. Nomadness Corporation has earned a position in the top 5000 companies this year. Companies that made the list, on average, have grown sixfold since 2013. During a stretch when the economy grew just 6.7 percent, that a result most business could only dream of.
The fastest-growing private firms in America are creators. They create companies, they create value, and they create jobs--619,631 of them over the last three years. Here, by sector, are the companies whose creativity propelled them to the top of this year's Inc. 5000--from the chart-topping No. 1 company (mobile-gaming platform Skillz) to No. 5000 SBG Technology Solutions (a technology support provider). You'll also discover the newest hot spots, the coolest products, and the people who make it all happen.
As an Inc 5000, honoree, Nomadness now shares a pedigree with Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, GoPro, Timberland, Clif Bar, Patagonia, Oracle, Box, Grabhub and dozens of other alumni that have gone on to become household names. In addition to Nomadness, the class of 2017 includes such powerhouses as S'well, Halo top Creamery, Bitly, and Orangetheroy Fitness. In other words, Nomadness is in very good company.
Many thanks to our clients, customers and amazing staff that helped us become part of the Inc 5000 exclusive club in business!
