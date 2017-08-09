News By Tag
Down & Out Books Welcomes All Due Respect as a New Imprint!
"I could not be more excited," said Eric Campbell, publisher of Down & Out Books. "I've known Chris for many years, and have read many if not all of their books. ADR's unique vision in the world of crime fiction will be a strong asset to our library of titles."
"Mike Monson and I started All Due Respect Books three years ago with the mission to exclusively publish hardcore crime fiction," said Chris Rhatigan. "While Mike is stepping away, I will continue to pursue that goal with support from the Down & Out Books team. The expertise and insight Eric brings will help take us to the next level. Down & Out Books has an amazing roster of celebrated authors and titles. I couldn't be working with a finer group of people."
In early 2018, the first new books from All Due Respect as an imprint of Down & Out Books will be published and the entire backlist of All Due Respect titles will be reissued as well.
Celebrating six years as an award-winning publisher of literary and crime fiction, Down & Out Books is based in Tampa, FL. For more information about Down & Out Books or All Due Respect, or to coordinate an interview with the publishers, contact lance@downandoutbooks.com. Learn more about Down & Out Books at DownAndOutBooks.com. Learn more about All Due Respect at AllDueRespectBooks.com.
