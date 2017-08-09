 
Industry News





Down & Out Books Welcomes All Due Respect as a New Imprint!

 
 
All Due Respect
All Due Respect
TAMPA, Fla. - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Down & Out Books is thrilled to announce that All Due Respect, a publisher of low-life literature and crime fiction, has joined its publishing family as an imprint. All Due Respect publisher and executive editor Chris Rhatigan will continue in his current role with the new venture.

"I could not be more excited," said Eric Campbell, publisher of Down & Out Books. "I've known Chris for many years, and have read many if not all of their books. ADR's unique vision in the world of crime fiction will be a strong asset to our library of titles."

"Mike Monson and I started All Due Respect Books three years ago with the mission to exclusively publish hardcore crime fiction," said Chris Rhatigan. "While Mike is stepping away, I will continue to pursue that goal with support from the Down & Out Books team. The expertise and insight Eric brings will help take us to the next level. Down & Out Books has an amazing roster of celebrated authors and titles. I couldn't be working with a finer group of people."

In early 2018, the first new books from All Due Respect as an imprint of Down & Out Books will be published and the entire backlist of All Due Respect titles will be reissued as well.

Celebrating six years as an award-winning publisher of literary and crime fiction, Down & Out Books is based in Tampa, FL. For more information about Down & Out Books or All Due Respect, or to coordinate an interview with the publishers, contact lance@downandoutbooks.com. Learn more about Down & Out Books at DownAndOutBooks.com. Learn more about All Due Respect at AllDueRespectBooks.com.

