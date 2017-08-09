SGIA Judges Award Marabu's UltraJet DUV-GR Product of the Year for Digital Inks-UV Product of the Year awards and entries will be on display at the 2017 SGIA Expo SGIA's Digital Ink-UV Product of the Year Winner- Marabu's UltraJet DUV-GR CHARLESTON, S.C. - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Marabu North America (2017 SGIA Expo Booth 2119) is proud to announce its UltraJet DUV-GR for Océ Arizona and Fujifilm Acuity has received the Specialty Graphic Imaging Association's (SGIA)



More than 70 companies competed in the 2017 Product of the Year Awards, submitting 222 entries over the competition's 49 categories — the largest field of competitors in the awards program's history. All entries will be displayed in the Golden Image Gallery at the 2017 SGIA Expo (New Orleans, October 10–12). Ray Weiss, SGIA's Digital Imaging Specialist, coordinated the yearly awards program and said competition was tight.



"This was the best year for entries that I can remember," Weiss said. "In addition to the sheer volume of competitors, product quality was outstanding. Marabu's award was well-earned!"



The coveted Product of the Year jewel awards will be presented in a special ceremony Monday, October 10, in conjunction with the 2017 SGIA Expo, and exhibitors will be able to display them in their booths. Make sure to come experience Marabu's award winning UltraJet DUV-GR in booth 2119 during the show.





ABOUT MARABU

Marabu North America LP is a subsidiary of Marabu GmbH & Co, a leading global manufacturer of screen, digital and pad printing inks for more than 155 years. Marabu is recognized by customers and the industry for the highest quality products, exceptional technical service and environmental awareness. The company employs more than 440 people worldwide with its distribution partners exclusively representing Marabu in over 70 countries around the world.



For more information visit





About SGIA — Supporting the Leaders of the Digital & Screen Printing Community

Having its origins in the screen printing industry, SGIA embraced the digital revolution early on and is now the trade association of choice for professionals in the industrial, graphic, garment, textile, electronics, packaging and commercial printing communities looking to grow their business into new market segments through the incorporation of the latest printing technologies. SGIA membership comprises these diverse segments, all of which are moving rapidly towards digital adoption. As long-time champions of digital technologies and techniques, SGIA is the community of peers you are looking for to help navigate the challenges of this process. Additionally, the SGIA Expo is the largest trade show for print technology in North America. "Whatever the medium, whatever the message, print is indispensable. Join the community — SGIA."



Contact

Marabu North America

8882532778

***@marabu.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12658388/1 Marabu North America8882532778 End --(2017 SGIA Expo Booth 2119) is proud to announce its UltraJet DUV-GR for Océ Arizona and Fujifilm Acuity has received the Specialty Graphic Imaging Association's (SGIA) Product of the Year Award in the Digital Ink- UV category.More than 70 companies competed in the 2017 Product of the Year Awards, submitting 222 entries over the competition's 49 categories — the largest field of competitors in the awards program's history. All entries will be displayed in the Golden Image Gallery at the 2017 SGIA Expo (New Orleans, October 10–12). Ray Weiss, SGIA's Digital Imaging Specialist, coordinated the yearly awards program and said competition was tight."This was the best year for entries that I can remember," Weiss said. "In addition to the sheer volume of competitors, product quality was outstanding. Marabu's award was well-earned!"The coveted Product of the Year jewel awards will be presented in a special ceremony Monday, October 10, in conjunction with the 2017 SGIA Expo, and exhibitors will be able to display them in their booths. Make sure to come experience Marabu's award winning UltraJet DUV-GR in booth 2119 during the show.Marabu North America LP is a subsidiary of Marabu GmbH & Co, a leading global manufacturer of screen, digital and pad printing inks for more than 155 years. Marabu is recognized by customers and the industry for the highest quality products, exceptional technical service and environmental awareness. The company employs more than 440 people worldwide with its distribution partners exclusively representing Marabu in over 70 countries around the world.For more information visit www.marabu-northamerica.com Having its origins in the screen printing industry, SGIA embraced the digital revolution early on and is now the trade association of choice for professionals in the industrial, graphic, garment, textile, electronics, packaging and commercial printing communities looking to grow their business into new market segments through the incorporation of the latest printing technologies. SGIA membership comprises these diverse segments, all of which are moving rapidly towards digital adoption. As long-time champions of digital technologies and techniques, SGIA is the community of peers you are looking for to help navigate the challenges of this process. Additionally, the SGIA Expo is the largest trade show for print technology in North America. "Whatever the medium, whatever the message, print is indispensable. Join the community — SGIA." Source : Marabu North America Email : ***@marabu.com Tags : Digital Ink , Oce Arizona , Fuji Acuity Industry : Technology Location : Charleston - South Carolina - United States Subject : Awards Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

