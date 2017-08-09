Country(s)
Edentech adds features to SecureEPLS
SecureEPLS.com is a subscription service provided by Edentech Solutions Group for verifying vendors and employees against the excluded parties databases of federal and state governments. This is an essential service for all Healthcare Providers, especially those accepting Medicare and/or Medicaid.
The first provides users with the ability to run EPLS Verification Reports with or without Fuzzy matches. (Fuzzy matches are near matches, name reversals, sound alikes)
And the newest feature gives the users the ability to group their individuals and contractors. This feature allows the users to separate employees by state, by frequency of run, or by whatever other grouping factor a User has that improves their effectiveness. There are no limits on the number or names of the Groups.
The combination of these new features greatly enhance the usability, and the value of the system to SecureEPLS subscribers by improving their selection capabilities, while focusing the output on only what they want to see.
Company Partner Lou Liberio adds: "We are really pleased to be able to add these features that elevate the satisfaction with our service. These are features that were requested by our users, and we're listening. These, in addition to the already existing functionality add up to be a most comprehensive EPLS compliance experience."
Subscriptions for SecureEPLS.com are available starting as low as $11 per month. These subscriptions are particularly suitable for Medical Practices, Home Care Providers, Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities, & CCRCs. Enterprise pricing and Service Level Agreements are also available for the larger organizations such as Hospitals, Agencies, and Chains. Full Service EPLS verification is also available.
Currently, all new subscribers receive a 15 day Free trial, cancel anytime, no questions asked.
More information on the product and service is available at the website, https://www.SecureEPLS.com.
