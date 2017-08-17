News By Tag
Recruitment Firm Genius Road Certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council
Genius Road consultants work with clients to evaluate their current technology platforms, staff and upcoming projects to ensure they have the right skillsets in place to support their business. Instead of only finding people whose experience match job descriptions, Genius Road takes a more holistic approach, ensuring candidates also fit well with the organization's culture, personality and work environment.
"As the owner of a firm that consults with clients daily regarding their talent acquisition shortfalls, I see, firsthand, the value of employing a diverse workforce," said Kimberly Zanatta, founder and president of Genius Road. "I'm proud that Genius Road has earned these WBE and WOSB certifications, and is part of the growing community of successful, women-owned businesses in the United States. We see the certifications as a great opportunity to promote and continue to expand our brand."
WBENC's national standard of certification, implemented by the Women's Business Council – Southwest Certification Committee, is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51 percent owned, operated and controlled by a woman or women.
By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.
"We are very fortunate to work with so many clients that actively promote diversity both in their organizations and supplier bases," Zanatta said. "With these new certifications, we look forward to engaging with other, forward-thinking organizations in both the public and private sectors."
About Genius Road, LLC:
Genius Road, LLC, was founded by Kimberly Zanatta in 2010, to bring a more customer centric, boutique approach to technical, telecom and executive recruiting. With a methodology that starts with listening and a holistic recruiting philosophy that focuses on people, not paper, the Genius Road pros find, qualify and present superior candidates to fill their customers' open positions. Genius Road is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and works with companies nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.geniusroad.com.
About WBENC:
Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 13,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and over 300 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America's most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit http://www.wbenc.org.
