Find Your Purpose Using Science! Medium: How Can We Tell Whether Comey's Firing Was Justified?

-- Can science really help people understand the purpose of life and teach them how to live a meaningful one? Dr. Gleb Tsipursky recently published a guest article on The Medium Post (https://medium.com/@Dr_Gleb_Tsipursky/how-can-we-tell-whether-comeys-firing-was-justified-fa7fb90b4f4a)How can we tell whether Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey was justified? His research in this article shows that we can fight confirmation bias in related situations by evaluating the opinions of people who both have the most information and have political motivations to support one side, but fail to do so or even support the other side. Find out what it takes in knowing why our minds are likely to lead us astray and addressing these internal biases using science-informed strategies to do so in this article.Dr. Tsipursky is a tenure-track professor at Ohio State University. As a historian of science, he researches the intersection of history, psychology, and cognitive neuroscience, focusing on meaning and purpose, decision-making, emotions, and agency. He is also a science popularizer, a best-selling author, and president of the nonprofit organization Intentional Insights (www.intentionalinsights.org). His workbook combines an engaging narrative, stories from people's lives, and research-informed exercises designed to help people cultivate a rich sense of meaning and purpose.His focus is on whether science can answer life's big questions, such as "why am I here" and "what is the purpose of life for me?" These questions, as Dr. Tsipursky describes in his work, have become answerable due to a recent wave of research in psychology, cognitive neuroscience, and medicine.The workbook describes these strategies in much greater depth, with a free book version available at http://intentionalinsights.org/ book-find-your- purpose-usi... . It was published by Intentional Insights, a nonprofit devoted to inspiring people to refine and reach their goals. This nonprofit provides research-based content to help improve thinking, feeling, and behavior patterns. Intentional Insights also offers free online classes, videotaped workshops, blogs, and other content on meaning and purpose, as well as in a variety of other topics.Read the book to learn more about the three scientific strategies that can help people find their purpose!